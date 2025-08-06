HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 August 2025
Thursday, August 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Weave the Future 2.0
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: August 7 to 17
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Death of a Salesman
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: August 7
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Stree ft Ileana Citaristi (Odissi), Jyoti Shrivastava (Odissi) & Parishay by Guru Alaknanda (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 ft Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia
Where: The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: August 7
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Book & Stationery Fair 2025
Where: Halls 12 & 12A, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: August 6 to 10
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Nights
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: August 7
Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Monsoon Mela
Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh
When: August 7 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)