Wed, Aug 06, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Thursday, August 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Weave the Future 2.0

Catch It Live on Thursday, 7 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: August 7 to 17

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Death of a Salesman

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 7

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Stree ft Ileana Citaristi (Odissi), Jyoti Shrivastava (Odissi) & Parishay by Guru Alaknanda (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 ft Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia

Where: The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: August 7

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Delhi Book & Stationery Fair 2025

Where: Halls 12 & 12A, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: August 6 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: August 7

Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Monsoon Mela

Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh

When: August 7 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

