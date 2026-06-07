HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: June 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹999 (Contact: 9176029100)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: June 7
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 7 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete
Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market
When: June 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale
Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave
When: June 5 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
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