HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes Gram it: Those stepping out during the day must not forgot to carry your umbrella! These young women must be regretting their miss as they walk around Connaught Place on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ₹999 (Contact: 9176029100)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 7

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 7 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete

Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market

When: June 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale

Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave

When: June 5 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

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