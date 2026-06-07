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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, June 7 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 10:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Anmol Amla Live – Dogri Fusion Vibes

    Gram it: Those stepping out during the day must not forgot to carry your umbrella! These young women must be regretting their miss as they walk around Connaught Place on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: Those stepping out during the day must not forgot to carry your umbrella! These young women must be regretting their miss as they walk around Connaught Place on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

    When: June 7

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: 999 (Contact: 9176029100)

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: Anand hi Anand – Music, narration and storytelling

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 7

    Timing: 5pm to 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Glacial Mothers: The Numinous Realms of Annapurna and Nanda Devi

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: June 7 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Makaan No 407 (Director: Sunita Yogesh Aggarwal)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 7

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Queer India Now – Tete-a-Tete

    Where: The Bookshop Inc, 26, Lodhi Colony Market

    When: June 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Utsav – Summer Meltdown Sale

    Where: No 3, Krishi Vihar Complex, Opposite Panchsheel Enclave

    When: June 5 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 7 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 7 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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