HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 December 2024

#StepUp What: W.I.P alt.FEST 2024 | Embodied ft Babina Chabungbam Catch It Live on 9 December 2024

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: December 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.wip-labs.mojo.page/wip-alt-fest-embodied-9

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Husain: The Timeless Modernist

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: October 26 to December 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Violin Recital ft Shubham Sarkar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Beyond the Storm

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: W.I.P alt.FEST 2024 | Supermen of Malegaon

Where: The Community Library Project, R-52A, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: December 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.wip-labs.mojo.page/wip-alt-fest-film-supermen-of-malegaon

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

