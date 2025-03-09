Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Sunday, March 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Anuttar – A Kathak Dance Ballet ft Shovana Narayan

Catch It Live on Sunday, 9 March 2025
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Inception Grant Show 2025

Where: Shridharani and Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 8 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Basant Utsav – Classical Dances of India ft Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi)

Where: Vasant Udyan (Bagh-e-Bahaar), Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

When: March 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Adnan Sami – The Maestro of Melody

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Nirdeshaq by The Players, Kirori Mal College (DU)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookymyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustFor Laughs

What: Ashish Gupta Live – A Solo Standup Comedy

Where: Light Room, 12A second floor, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: March 9

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: March 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

