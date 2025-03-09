HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 March 2025
Sunday, March 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Anuttar – A Kathak Dance Ballet ft Shovana Narayan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Inception Grant Show 2025
Where: Shridharani and Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 8 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Basant Utsav – Classical Dances of India ft Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi)
Where: Vasant Udyan (Bagh-e-Bahaar), Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar
When: March 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Adnan Sami – The Maestro of Melody
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Nirdeshaq by The Players, Kirori Mal College (DU)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookymyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustFor Laughs
What: Ashish Gupta Live – A Solo Standup Comedy
Where: Light Room, 12A second floor, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: March 9
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mine N Yours Wedding Show
Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: March 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)