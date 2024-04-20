HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 20

#TuneIn What: G.O.A.T Saturdays ft Gippy Grewal Catch It Live on April 20

Where: Klub Hermis Gurgaon, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: April 20

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Art Diversity 2024

Where: The Stainless Gallery, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony

When: April 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Khayal Gayaki pe Khayal

Where: Jawahar Bhawan Auditorium, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place

When: April 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

#StepUp

What: Vaidehi - A Journey of Love and Virtue ft Shruti Verma

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: April 20

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House

#Staged

What: Bumper Blyton: Hysteria in India

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 20

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (VIolet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kun Faya Kun ft Nizami Bandhu

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: April 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

