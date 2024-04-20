HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 20
The day of April 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: G.O.A.T Saturdays ft Gippy Grewal
Where: Klub Hermis Gurgaon, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: April 20
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art Diversity 2024
Where: The Stainless Gallery, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony
When: April 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Khayal Gayaki pe Khayal
Where: Jawahar Bhawan Auditorium, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place
When: April 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
#StepUp
What: Vaidehi - A Journey of Love and Virtue ft Shruti Verma
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: April 20
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House
#Staged
What: Bumper Blyton: Hysteria in India
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 20
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (VIolet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kun Faya Kun ft Nizami Bandhu
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: April 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)