HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 10
The day of December 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering why isn't it as sunny in Delhi as it should be? Well, the winter weather can surely fog the sky but this Sunday there's a lot in the city that can illuminate your day. Here's a glimpse:
#Staged
What: Between You & Me Too
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: December 10
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: December 8 to 10
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustFor Laughs
What: So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall Delhi, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 10
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sunburn Arena Ft Black Coffee
Where: DLF Surface Parking 5, Cyber City, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 10
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Kiddo
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: December 10
Timing: 12pm (Noon)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Rang De, Korea
Where: Ansal Plaza, Hudco Place, Andrews Ganj
When: December 10
Timing: 4pm to 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023
Where: Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: December 9 to 15
Timing: 9.30am to 4.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
Entry: www.iaadb2023.com