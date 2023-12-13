HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 14
The day of December 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Make your cold Thursday, hot and happening with our recommendations of cultural events in the city!
#ArtAttack
What: Savage Beauty
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 14 to 19
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Mehfil-e-Sukhan – Jaun Hona Koi Mazaq Nahi
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Palace
When: December 14
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic ft Vijay Yadav
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Live Music ft Ousel
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Connaught Place
When: December 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sport India 2023
Where: Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: December 14 to 16
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)