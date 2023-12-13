close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 14

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 14

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The day of December 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Make your cold Thursday, hot and happening with our recommendations of cultural events in the city!

Catch it live on December 14
Catch it live on December 14

#ArtAttack

Charcoal paintings by artist Nilanjan Das are on display at this solo exhibition.
Charcoal paintings by artist Nilanjan Das are on display at this solo exhibition.

What: Savage Beauty

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 14 to 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

Poets Vikas Sharma 'Raaz', Vikas Rana and Poonam Meera will pay homage to Pakistani poet Jaun Elia on his 92nd birth anniversary, among other literauteurs.
Poets Vikas Sharma 'Raaz', Vikas Rana and Poonam Meera will pay homage to Pakistani poet Jaun Elia on his 92nd birth anniversary, among other literauteurs.

What: Mehfil-e-Sukhan – Jaun Hona Koi Mazaq Nahi

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Palace

When: December 14

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Vijay Yadav will perform at this open mic event, which is hosted by comedian Saurabh Pandey.
Comic Vijay Yadav will perform at this open mic event, which is hosted by comedian Saurabh Pandey.

What: Open Mic ft Vijay Yadav

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

Ousel is a five-member dream pop/post-rock band from Brazil.
Ousel is a five-member dream pop/post-rock band from Brazil.

What: Live Music ft Ousel

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Connaught Place

When: December 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

Sportswear alongside sporting accessories and equipment will be available at the 11th India International Sporting Goods Show at Sport India 2023.(Photo for representational purposes only)
Sportswear alongside sporting accessories and equipment will be available at the 11th India International Sporting Goods Show at Sport India 2023.(Photo for representational purposes only)

What: Sport India 2023

Where: Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: December 14 to 16

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

