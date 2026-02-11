Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, February 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 8:57 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Swami Vivekanand Ka Punarpath (Director: Akhilemdra Mishra)

    Gram it: Shaam gulabi, sehar gulabi... the song sounds to have a perfect setting in Delhi during this time of the year courtesy the onset of spring amid smog. Here's a view of the India Gate area as it's visible of late under a layer of smog engulfed sky. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Signing in the Air – Poetry collection & Theatrical performance

    Where: Seminar Halls, First Floor, Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Zikr – Artworks by Shikha Sheoran

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: February 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A StandUp Solo ft Harsh Gujral

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026

    Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: February 10 to 26

    Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

