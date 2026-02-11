HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Swami Vivekanand Ka Punarpath (Director: Akhilemdra Mishra)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Signing in the Air – Poetry collection & Theatrical performance
Where: Seminar Halls, First Floor, Kamala Devi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Zikr – Artworks by Shikha Sheoran
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: February 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A StandUp Solo ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2026
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 10 to 26
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
