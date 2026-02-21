Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, February 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 2:41 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Legends of Tomorrow | 31st Quaterly Baithak ft Vidushi Rashmi Chaudhary (Classical Vocal Recital) & Ustad Ilmas Khan (Tabla)

    Gram it: This floral replica of Kedarnath Temple is making many heads bow to the spiritual vibes that it exudes in its aesthetics and Lord Shiva’s trident and damru (pellet drum). Created as part of the 38th Vasant Utsav, ongoing at Helipad Ground in Sector 33 in Noida, this is just one of the many awe inducing floral installations here. Organised by the Noida Authority, the flower show is spread over more than 15 acres and is showcasing over 120 varieties of plants this year till tomorrow, between 11am and 8pm. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 21

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Anandam Fest – Fitness, Food, Entertainment, Culture & Creativity

    Where: Uday Shankar Park (near Gurudwara), GK II

    When: February 21 & 22

    Timing: 1pm onwards

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Songlines Film Festival

    Where: Humayun's Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin

    When: February 21 to 22

    Timing: 10.30am

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Tiny Tales India

    Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area

    When: February 21

    Timing: 2pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

