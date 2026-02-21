HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Legends of Tomorrow | 31st Quaterly Baithak ft Vidushi Rashmi Chaudhary (Classical Vocal Recital) & Ustad Ilmas Khan (Tabla)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: February 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Anandam Fest – Fitness, Food, Entertainment, Culture & Creativity
Where: Uday Shankar Park (near Gurudwara), GK II
When: February 21 & 22
Timing: 1pm onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Songlines Film Festival
Where: Humayun's Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin
When: February 21 to 22
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tiny Tales India
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area
When: February 21
Timing: 2pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
