HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Pariskriti: Perfection Interlaced – A Handloom Exhibition
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 22 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ishq Aur Fasana – Daagh Ka Afsana ft Rashmi Agarwal (Ghazal) & Kanupriya (Narration)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Words in the Garden – A Celebration of Literature, Arts and Ideas
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 26 to 28
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Along Came Love (Le Temps d’aimer) (Director: Katell Quillévéré)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: February 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 26
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: On The Spot ft Gurleen Pannu & Daahab Chishti
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: February 26
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Spring Fest
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg
When: February 26 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction