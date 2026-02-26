Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, February 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Pariskriti: Perfection Interlaced – A Handloom Exhibition

    Gram it: The tulip fever has hit Delhi so hard that it's not just the commoners but even celebs who are feeling compelled to pause and pose with the flowers in full bloom, at Shantipath! Here's a glimpse of Bollywood actor Dia Mirza Rekhi soaking up the Capital's Spring vibe at the Tulip Festival 2026 organised by NDMC. (Photo: Instagram)
    Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 22 to 28

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ishq Aur Fasana – Daagh Ka Afsana ft Rashmi Agarwal (Ghazal) & Kanupriya (Narration)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 26

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Words in the Garden – A Celebration of Literature, Arts and Ideas

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 26 to 28

    Timing: 2pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Along Came Love (Le Temps d’aimer) (Director: Katell Quillévéré)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: February 26

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)

    Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

    When: February 26

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: On The Spot ft Gurleen Pannu & Daahab Chishti

    Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

    When: February 26

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Spring Fest

    Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

    When: February 26 to 28

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

