HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Pariskriti: Perfection Interlaced – A Handloom Exhibition

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: February 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Ishq Aur Fasana – Daagh Ka Afsana ft Rashmi Agarwal (Ghazal) & Kanupriya (Narration)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Words in the Garden – A Celebration of Literature, Arts and Ideas

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: February 26 to 28

Timing: 2pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Along Came Love (Le Temps d’aimer) (Director: Katell Quillévéré)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: February 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)

Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

When: February 26

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: On The Spot ft Gurleen Pannu & Daahab Chishti

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: February 26

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree What: Spring Fest

Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

When: February 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)

