HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6

#ArtAttack
What: Mythic Miniatures
Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F-320, Lado Sarai
When: Jan 25 to Feb 26
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | E Kelginavaru
Where: Bahumukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ustad Inam Ali Khan Tribute | Ustad Enayat Hussain (Tabla) & Lalit Kumar (Sitar)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Tushar Basra, Vaibhav Karn, Madhur Virli & Lalit Bhatia
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: Feb 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Where: Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana
When: Feb 2 to 18
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: ₹120 (weekdays) & ₹180 (weekends)
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)