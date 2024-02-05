 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Tuesday is the new Monday with all the blues in the world. But worry not for we are here to help you drive away all gloomy thought. Here's a vibrant list of cultural events to help overcome these:

Catch It Live on February 6
Catch It Live on February 6

#ArtAttack

The works displayed at this show are by artist Mahaveer Swami, who specialises in the revival of Bikaner School of Painting.
The works displayed at this show are by artist Mahaveer Swami, who specialises in the revival of Bikaner School of Painting.

What: Mythic Miniatures

Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F-320, Lado Sarai

When: Jan 25 to Feb 26

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

This Kannada play will be presented by NSD Bengaluru Centre.
This Kannada play will be presented by NSD Bengaluru Centre.

What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | E Kelginavaru

Where: Bahumukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ustad Inam Ali Khan Tribute | Ustad Enayat Hussain (Tabla) & Lalit Kumar (Sitar)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Tushar Basra, Vaibhav Karn, Madhur Virli & Lalit Bhatia

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: Feb 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

Artisans and artistes from approximately 50 countries are participating here. While Tanzania is the Partner Nation, Gujarat is the Theme State of the fair this year.
Artisans and artistes from approximately 50 countries are participating here. While Tanzania is the Partner Nation, Gujarat is the Theme State of the fair this year. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi )

What: 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Where: Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana

When: Feb 2 to 18

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: 120 (weekdays) & 180 (weekends)

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)

