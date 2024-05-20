 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 20 - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 20

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram.

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Rainer and Siddharth

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: May 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Streams of Consciousness

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 18 to 20

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Rahul Dua & Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 20

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Night Bazaar

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: April 7 to May 20

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

