News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 21

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 21

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2023 08:34 AM IST

The day of November 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's Tuesday and if you're still not up with your plans for the evening, here's where you can head:

Catch It Live on November 21


#ArtAttack

Painter and artist, Raja Ravi Varma's work are a part of this exhibition.


What: The Divine Deities by Raja Ravi Varma

Where: Ojas Art Gallery, 1AQ, Mehrauli

When: October 22 to December 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manik Mahna will be performing his set, Trial & Error.


What: Open Mic ft Manik Mahna

Where: Summer House Cafe, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 21

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Directed Tapan Sinha, this is a screening of a classic film in original 35mm format.


What: Kabuliwala

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Brides and bridesmaids must hurry up and head to this event at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.


What: Wedding Asia

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 21 & 22

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

