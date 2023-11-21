HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 21
The day of November 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Tuesday and if you're still not up with your plans for the evening, here's where you can head:
#ArtAttack
What: The Divine Deities by Raja Ravi Varma
Where: Ojas Art Gallery, 1AQ, Mehrauli
When: October 22 to December 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic ft Manik Mahna
Where: Summer House Cafe, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: November 21
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Kabuliwala
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 21 & 22
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
