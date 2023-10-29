HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 29
The day of October 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Sunday! Let's equate it to be a funday with the most exciting events happening in Delhi:
#Petstagram
What: Pre-Party Doggo Edition
Where: Taj Vivanta, Shooting Range Road, Surajkund
When: October 29
Timing: 12pm to 3pm
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)
Entry: www.petfed.org
#TuneIn
What: DeepMe Live
Where: Diablo, H-05, 12, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: October 29
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Colourswipes
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28 to 31
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: October 29
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Andha Yug
Where: Abhimanch, NSD, Bhagwan Das Road
When: October 29
Timing: 3pm & 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Holy Rights | Urdu with English subtitles | Dir. Farha Khatun
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 29
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: space.kriti@gmail.com
#FleaSpree
What: The Fairytale'ss - Luxury Wedding Edition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: October 29
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place
Entry: Free