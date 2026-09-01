HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Yuva Nritya Mahotsava – Kathak Performances Ft. Kumar Suraj, Aanchal Sharma, Aastha Gupta, Ruchika Bagga, Dhriti Sharma, Atul Kumar, Tarushi Rajoura, and Richa Baluni

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: 1940s–1960s: The 13th Dalai Lama's ‘Declaration’ in Tsepon Shakabpa's Tibet: A Political History – Speaker: Dr Scott Relyea

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Dharampura Mughal Evening: A Cultural Experience in Old Delhi