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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, September 1 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 1, 2026, 10:45:45 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

What: Yuva Nritya Mahotsava – Kathak Performances Ft. Kumar Suraj, Aanchal Sharma, Aastha Gupta, Ruchika Bagga, Dhriti Sharma, Atul Kumar, Tarushi Rajoura, and Richa Baluni

Gram it: White-feathered visitors take over the waters at Delhi Zoological Park. The picturesque view got the lensmen in the Capital to zoom in on a paddling of ducks stretching their wings while some making a splash in the pond. (Photo: Ritik Sharma/ANI)
Gram it: White-feathered visitors take over the waters at Delhi Zoological Park. The picturesque view got the lensmen in the Capital to zoom in on a paddling of ducks stretching their wings while some making a splash in the pond. (Photo: Ritik Sharma/ANI)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 1940s–1960s: The 13th Dalai Lama's ‘Declaration’ in Tsepon Shakabpa's Tibet: A Political History – Speaker: Dr Scott Relyea

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Dharampura Mughal Evening: A Cultural Experience in Old Delhi

Where: Haveli Dharampura is 2293, Gali Guliyan, Dharampura, Chandni Chowk

When: September 1

Timing: 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jama Masjid (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ajay Live

Where: Somewhere Restaurant & Bar, Ground Floor, Lakshmi Building, H-10, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Textured Yarn Art

Where: Chaayos, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: September 1

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Ab Hai Apki Baari Ft. Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 1

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 1, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 1, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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