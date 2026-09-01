HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Yuva Nritya Mahotsava – Kathak Performances Ft. Kumar Suraj, Aanchal Sharma, Aastha Gupta, Ruchika Bagga, Dhriti Sharma, Atul Kumar, Tarushi Rajoura, and Richa Baluni
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: 1940s–1960s: The 13th Dalai Lama's ‘Declaration’ in Tsepon Shakabpa's Tibet: A Political History – Speaker: Dr Scott Relyea
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: The Dharampura Mughal Evening: A Cultural Experience in Old Delhi
Where: Haveli Dharampura is 2293, Gali Guliyan, Dharampura, Chandni Chowk
When: September 1
Timing: 7.30pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jama Masjid (Violet Line)
Where: Somewhere Restaurant & Bar, Ground Floor, Lakshmi Building, H-10, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Textured Yarn Art
Where: Chaayos, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 1
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Apki Baari Ft. Inder Sahani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 1
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction