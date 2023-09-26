News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 26

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 26

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2023 08:08 AM IST

The day of September 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Who says only #ModayMotivation is crucial. Here's rolling out some #TuesdayMotivation since that's much needed to make it to the weekend!

#JustForLaughs

Angad Singh Ranyal is a member of East India Comedy collective.
What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 26

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This art exhibition has works of artists such as Shilpa Gupta, Atul Dodiya, Atul Bhalla, and BV Doshi among others.
What: The Patience of Ordinary Things

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony

When: August 29 to October 7

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Guitarist Guy Buttery is a traveller and a birder too.
What: Guy Buttery

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: September 26

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

#Staged

The slipperiness and complexity of language gets a rigorous workout in this Marathi language play Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta directed by Mohit Takalkar.
What: Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 26

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Odissi dancer Sumelika Bhattacharyya is a disciple of Padma Shri Kiran Segal,
What: Double Bill | Sumelika Bhattacharyya (Odissi Recital)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Main Building, Lodhi Road

When: September 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

