HT City Friday Jam Season 9 opened with Romy's rocking act at Gurugram

June 14 was one big party where residents from across NCR gathered to sing and dance till the lights faded. Many took to burning the dance floor as singer Romy delivered a smashing performance at the opening night of HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. Romy swept the audience off their feet with Punjabi hits like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha and Dil Le Gayi Kudi.(Photo: HTBS)

The craze to welcome back this much awaited event was so high that even the hot weather couldn’t deter the audience from turning up in huge numbers. A packed auditorium compelled Romy to deliver back-to-back hits such as Sahiba (Phillauri; 2017), Ranjha (Shershaah; 2021), Deva Deva (Brahmastra; 2022), Challa (Jab Tak Hai Jaan; 2012) and Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016).

The performer posed with the audience after the Bollywood-filled night.(Photo: HTBS)

“Bahut maze aaye,” says the singer about his first public gig in Delhi-NCR, and adds, “Music ko pyar bahut karte hain Delhi mein; woh energy deta hai mujhe... Sab logon ne maze kiye. Kamaal energy hai aap logon ki! Jab audience pyari mil jaati hai toh mann karta hai perform karne ka. Jaisi vibe aati hai waise hi aap gaa paate ho!”

The crooner, who is popular for quite a few Bollywood chartbusters, kept the audience captivated with some foot-tapping numbers such as Laal Peeli Ankhiyan (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; 2024), Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; 2020), Heer Badnaam (Zero; 2018), Kavan Kavan (Monsoon Wedding; 2001), Baari Barsi (Band Baaja Baaraat; 2010), Mundian To Bach Ke (The White Tiger; 2021), and the all-time fave Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se...; 1998).

"The whole vibe was very energetic. I came with my friends for the Jam... This was a wonderful breather after a hectic work day." Deeksha Nandan, Research Analyst

These songs compelled everyone, from the young to the old, to groove and show their dance moves. Among those who joined in this crazy fun night was Arjun Gupta, a Merchant Navy officer, who experienced Friday Jam for the first time. “Live concerts bahut pasand hai mujhe. Sufi mein jo melody hai woh dil ko bahut achi lagti hai,” says Gupta. Deeksha Nandan, a research analyst from Gurugram, adds, “The whole vibe was very energetic. I came with my friends for the Jam... This was a wonderful breather after a hectic work day.”

"This visit wasn’t planned but I’m so happy I came here with my friends. Music uplifts one, so much so that even if you’re feeling sad and you listen to peppy music you come out of that zone." Archisha Parmar, Student, Delhi University

But this wasn’t all! The listeners were enraptured as Romy continued to sing some more popular songs such as Teri Deewani, Sanson Ki Mala, Saiyyan, Pasoori, Mere Rashke Qamar, and Kutti Mohabbat. His renditions were met with shouts of exuberant reactions such as “Once more”, “Killed it”, and “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai”!

