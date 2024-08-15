Independence Day 2024: Delhi goes Kai Po Che as kite-flying events soar in city
The time-honoured tradition of kite flying has kept the spirit of independence soaring in Delhi. Here's a list of events around the city where you can join in!
As the city marks its 78th Independence Day, residents find their own unique ways to celebrate, with kite-flying, a time-honoured tradition, remaining a vibrant part of the festivities. This year, numerous kite-flying events have sprung up across Delhi, each offering a distinct flavor, keeping the spirit of Independence soaring in the city! Here's a list of events around the city where you can join in—
Aai-Bo-Kaate
Bringing structure to “this raw and authentic celebration” for 10 years, Abu Sufiyan, founder of Tales of City, says that kite flying has been an annual tradition seen atop rooftops in Old Delhi. He adds, “By choosing a house rooftop rather than a hotel or mall, we aim to preserve the authenticity and communal spirit that is at the heart of this event.”
Where: Urdu Bazar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid
When: Today
Timing: 4pm to 7.30pm
Price: ₹1,600
Kite Flying with ROFLERS
Organising this event for the second time, Mukul Goel, founder of ROFLERS, opines that kite flying and making should be considered an art. “Studying and living in the US, I missed the deep connections and networking through traditions (like kite flying),” he shares, adding, “This event is about embracing our heritage.”
Where: CEU - The Penthouse Bar, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla Phase 3
When: Today
Timing: 3pm to 7pm
Price: ₹1,100
Chandni Chowk ki Patangbaazi
Calling kites “a symbol of freedom, unity and our shared spirit”, Sachin Bansal, chief explorer, India City Walks and Delhi Walks, calls this festival a personal tribute to the vibrant spirit of the city. “Each kite launched contributed to a tapestry of colours in the sky, embodying the spirit of togetherness that defined our community,” he says.
Where: Terrace, Omaxe Chowk Mall, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: August 17
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Price: ₹500
(With Inputs by Rabani Gulati)