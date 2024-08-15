Independence Day 2024: Delhi goes Kai Po Che as kite-flying events soar in city

As the city marks its 78th Independence Day, residents find their own unique ways to celebrate, with kite-flying, a time-honoured tradition, remaining a vibrant part of the festivities. This year, numerous kite-flying events have sprung up across Delhi, each offering a distinct flavor, keeping the spirit of Independence soaring in the city! Here's a list of events around the city where you can join in— Time-honoured tradition of kite flying being kept alive by the multiple events around the city

A family participating in a kite-flying event organised by Tales of City on the rooftops of Old Delhi.

Aai-Bo-Kaate

Bringing structure to “this raw and authentic celebration” for 10 years, Abu Sufiyan, founder of Tales of City, says that kite flying has been an annual tradition seen atop rooftops in Old Delhi. He adds, “By choosing a house rooftop rather than a hotel or mall, we aim to preserve the authenticity and communal spirit that is at the heart of this event.”

Where: Urdu Bazar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid

When: Today

Timing: 4pm to 7.30pm

Price: ₹1,600

Participants participating eagerly in a kite flying event in the city organised by ROFLers

Kite Flying with ROFLERS

Organising this event for the second time, Mukul Goel, founder of ROFLERS, opines that kite flying and making should be considered an art. “Studying and living in the US, I missed the deep connections and networking through traditions (like kite flying),” he shares, adding, “This event is about embracing our heritage.”

Where: CEU - The Penthouse Bar, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla Phase 3

When: Today

Timing: 3pm to 7pm

Price: ₹1,100

Sachin Bansal of India City Walks scouring the city for appropriate kites for the event

Chandni Chowk ki Patangbaazi

Calling kites “a symbol of freedom, unity and our shared spirit”, Sachin Bansal, chief explorer, India City Walks and Delhi Walks, calls this festival a personal tribute to the vibrant spirit of the city. “Each kite launched contributed to a tapestry of colours in the sky, embodying the spirit of togetherness that defined our community,” he says.

Where: Terrace, Omaxe Chowk Mall, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: August 17

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Price: ₹500





(With Inputs by Rabani Gulati)

