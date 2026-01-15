9 of India's best bars are in Delhi-NCR: A crawl sheet that proves it
Looks like Delhi just won the bar wars
We're sure every cocktail connoisseur out there has their very own petite list of bars for a run-of-the-mill drunken crawl. But 30 Best Bars India, an initiative by Tulleeho and MW magazine, consolidates a list every year to spotlight the best in the business, across the country. And 2025's final cut features as many as 9 (plus one) pincodes across the capital.
Here's what's hot.
Lair at #5
Where: 16A, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Calendula Punch, Lair's Mule, Black and Gold, Popcorn Drink
Price for two: ₹4,000
Sidecar at #8
Where: M 29, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Near HDFC Bank, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi
Sip sheet: Beet, Kari, Gondhoraj, Betel
Price for two: ₹3,000
PCO at #11
Where: D-4, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Eve's Choice, Oplum Den, Sticky Mess, School Rules
Price for two: ₹3,500
Hoots at #12
Where: 18-A, 1st Floor Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Anything from #40 to #47 on RH's Journal
Price for two: ₹1,500
The Library Bar, The Leela Palace at #16
Where: The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Around the World in Eighty Days, Kesar G&T, Amarula Banana Bliss
Price for two: ₹7,500
HOME at #18
Where: 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Sip sheet: Mamma Mia, Round the Clock, Elvis Presley Who?, Analog Affair,
Price for two: ₹5,000
Comorin at #21
Where: 101, 1st Floor, Plaza Level, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Sip sheet: Pickled Pom Whiskey, Neer More, Comorin 75, Fennel Paloma, Walnut Sour
Price for two: ₹3,000
Japonico at #23
Where: 2nd Floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Sip sheet: Anything from the exquisite Sake and Soju options
Price for two: ₹3,000
Besides Delhi proudly occupying 9 spots, Bangalore comes in at a close second with 6 slots on the list - including the top spot with the city's Bar Spirit Forward. Goa and Mumbai tie for third place with 4 spots each Kolkata coming in next with 3. Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur too feature on the list with a single spot each.
We wish you a spirited crawl for the weekend ahead!