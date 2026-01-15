Edit Profile
    9 of India's best bars are in Delhi-NCR: A crawl sheet that proves it

    Looks like Delhi just won the bar wars

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:17 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    We're sure every cocktail connoisseur out there has their very own petite list of bars for a run-of-the-mill drunken crawl. But 30 Best Bars India, an initiative by Tulleeho and MW magazine, consolidates a list every year to spotlight the best in the business, across the country. And 2025's final cut features as many as 9 (plus one) pincodes across the capital.

    9 of India's best bars are in Delhi-NCR: A crawl sheet that proves it (Photo: Lair)
    9 of India's best bars are in Delhi-NCR: A crawl sheet that proves it (Photo: Lair)

    Here's what's hot.

    Lair at #5

    Where: 16A, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Calendula Punch, Lair's Mule, Black and Gold, Popcorn Drink

    Price for two: 4,000

    Sidecar at #8

    Where: M 29, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Near HDFC Bank, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Beet, Kari, Gondhoraj, Betel

    Price for two: 3,000

    PCO at #11

    Where: D-4, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Eve's Choice, Oplum Den, Sticky Mess, School Rules

    Price for two: 3,500

    Hoots at #12

    Where: 18-A, 1st Floor Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Anything from #40 to #47 on RH's Journal

    Price for two: 1,500

    The Library Bar, The Leela Palace at #16

    Where: The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Around the World in Eighty Days, Kesar G&T, Amarula Banana Bliss

    Price for two: 7,500

    HOME at #18

    Where: 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

    Sip sheet: Mamma Mia, Round the Clock, Elvis Presley Who?, Analog Affair,

    Price for two: 5,000

    Comorin at #21

    Where: 101, 1st Floor, Plaza Level, Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

    Sip sheet: Pickled Pom Whiskey, Neer More, Comorin 75, Fennel Paloma, Walnut Sour

    Price for two: 3,000

    Japonico at #23

    Where: 2nd Floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

    Sip sheet: Anything from the exquisite Sake and Soju options

    Price for two: 3,000

    Besides Delhi proudly occupying 9 spots, Bangalore comes in at a close second with 6 slots on the list - including the top spot with the city's Bar Spirit Forward. Goa and Mumbai tie for third place with 4 spots each Kolkata coming in next with 3. Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur too feature on the list with a single spot each.

    We wish you a spirited crawl for the weekend ahead!

