9 of India's best bars are in Delhi-NCR: A crawl sheet that proves it

We're sure every cocktail connoisseur out there has their very own petite list of bars for a run-of-the-mill drunken crawl. But 30 Best Bars India, an initiative by Tulleeho and MW magazine, consolidates a list every year to spotlight the best in the business, across the country. And 2025's final cut features as many as 9 (plus one) pincodes across the capital.

Besides Delhi proudly occupying 9 spots, Bangalore comes in at a close second with 6 slots on the list - including the top spot with the city's Bar Spirit Forward. Goa and Mumbai tie for third place with 4 spots each Kolkata coming in next with 3. Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur too feature on the list with a single spot each.

We wish you a spirited crawl for the weekend ahead!