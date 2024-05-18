International Museum Day: Delhi couples swipe right for #MuseumAesthetic dates

Don’t let the idea of planning a date intimidate you any more! Young couples in Delhi-NCR are here to serve the inspo with museum dates becoming the new in-thing. On International Museum Day, today, some duos share what excites them to explore the exhibits at the museums through their phone’s lens while donning the rose-tinted glasses of love. In addition, the new-age museum founders and curators share how they are making these spaces more interactive for the serial daters. A still from Bollywood film Ki & Ka (2016), which shows actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor on a date at the National Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri.

Embarking on the trend, in the age of #MuseumAesthetic, some couples are heading to museums to capture their lovey-dovey moments forever. “A lot has to do with the aesthetics of the place since its a constant demand to make one’s ’gram that much more exciting, especially when there’s the presence of a mystery lover,” says Vanya Malhotra. This final-year student of Delhi University is a fan of Museo Camera in Gurugram’s sector 28, and has been visiting it regularly along with her boyfriend Ahaan Yadav, a final-year engineering student. Malhotra adds, “Museums are best places to click aesthetical pictures, and these places are also less expensive to hang out and much convenient way to spend longer duration of time with your partner. Museo Camera has in fact has added a totally different touch and taste to our dates.”

Museo Camera in Gurugram is fast emerging as a fav hang out spot for youngsters who like to visit for not coffee and conversations.

“The online demand for aesthetics is among the top reasons why this trend has risen, and why so many of my generation are opting for museum dates,” opines Sidakpreet Singh, a Delhi-based software engineer, who has explored quite a few museums with his partner. “It’s not about clicking each others photos, but also about capturing the aesthetics of one’s date. The best way to do this is by clicking a photo of your partner from the back with the gallery or an exhibit showing in the backdrop. The idea is to show that they are looking at the artefact on display, but you are just looking at them!”

Shinni Mehta and Saksham Arora on a date at the Museum of Illusions in Connaught Place.

It’s also an effort to connect with one's inner child that’s making many “gravitate towards museums” because these places offer a release of inhibitions. “Like when we visit the Museum of Illusions, in Connaught Place, it leaves us astonished and befuddled,” shares Shinni Mehta, a final-year student of DU who visited this place with her boyfriend Saksham Arora, a graduate in physiotherapy. “We had been dating for quite a few years and got bored of sitting in cafes and stuffing ourselves with carbs. The urge to find an alternative landed us to this museum that is filled with illusions and must say, it was our best date ever! We didn’t just connect with our inner child but also built a more deeper connect with each other while exploring our goofy side. The illusions tricked our senses and made us question what lays in front of us and how much we trust each other.”

May like Delhiite Jay Singh keep their Insta profiles happening by creating a sense of mystery around their current dating partner. Here's one such example of how he did it while visiting the Partition Museum inside Dara Shikoh Library Building at Kashmere Gate.(Photo: Instagram)

Be it the National Museum or the Partition Museum, there’s something about these places of historical significance that pulls history buffs to share their love for the old artefacts, with their partners. “More often than not, I’ve gone to a museum with my partner, armed with a notebook and a pen. Who would believe that’s my backpack for a date? But it’s actually not just about meeting, it’s also a learning experience,” says Jay Singh, a history student at Delhi University, adding, “Museums are honestly a haven for us because they offer an insight into what we study as a primary subject, as well as allow us the time and space to discuss about their politics. Hats off to those to preserve these treasure troves. And now it’s become cool to even bring along those friends who are not actually studying history or interested in this subject since there are also some quirky museums in the city.”

Love amid Muse-eums

“Capturing the essence of museum aesthetic is only possible when its curators make it interactive and engaging,” feels Aditya Arya, founder of Museo Camera, adding, “Young couples visit us in scores of thousands, and I find them sitting across the museum... Dating surrounded by art! I think that’s how it should be because today’s museums are not just repositories of the past. These are also places that engage with the present, and create spaces that are experiential. That’s why we have visitors constantly making reels. And to serve that purpose, we recently set-up a space outside, under a tree, with furniture made of old railroad sleepers. This is the place to sit, have a cup of coffee, and talk to somebody.”

Noticing a similar influx of couples at the Partition Museum in Kashmere Gate is Kishwer Desai, its curator, who feels, “It’s not the technicalities of an object but the narrative of stories of love that excites many. The subject of the museum is very serious, and youngsters have the curiosity to explore these stories... It’s always interesting to embark on this discovery of knowledge with a person you care for! Besides, our staff aged between 20s and 30s in a way encourages more young people to visit since it’s not a static museum and we keep organising events that most find fascinating.”

What is #MuseumAesthetic?

Museums are not just explored with the naked eye, but also through the lens in today’s day and age. Keeping this at the core, the trend of museum aesthetic highlights the acquired habit of clicking pictures of one’s date with the museum exhibits in the backdrop. Yes, it might look at quite arty-farty, but that’s what gets Insta likes!

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction