Korea Street Fair 2025: Delhi-NCR goes Seoul-searching at Aerocity with K-pop tunes, Hanboks, K-drama merch, and more!

Worldmark in Aerocity, lit up over the weekend as the the entire space was transformed into — well, South Korea itself! From Samulnoti (Korean drum) performances to K-pop troupes, the stage was set ablaze during the three-day fest at Aerocity. (Photos: Korea Street Fair 2025)

Organised by the Korean Youth Commerce Association in India (KYCI), around 70 stalls were set-up featuring Korean food, beauty, lifestyle and culture. These came together to bring the streets of Seoul to the legion of desi K-culture stans in the Capital. The theme picked for this transformation – Streets of Seoul – and boy did they deliver.

Zone 1 was turned into Gwanghwamun Street with a larger-than-life Photo Gate welcoming the visitors. Zone 2 surfed the hip vibe with Seongsu Street weighing heavily on K-Culture dressing. Hongdae Street in Zone 3 is where the K-pop magic came alive, complete with audience-led performances, while Zone 4's Myeongdong Street became the global beauty and fashion avenue for the weekend. But, there was more as Zone 5 had Han River Pak ending the route strong and making sure that everyone got an immersive experience of the K-lifestyle beyond just the usual food and fun.

Checking out the stalls here with his college gang was Aryan Akif, a Delhi University student, on a Saturday evening. “This is the place for every Koreaboo out there. It’s like you’re not even in Delhi anymore! It’s been a long time since I watched K-pop or K-dramas but this will get me back into it,” he said.

Some like Aisha Sahil Zaroo took up an animated ‘dalgona candy challenge’ with her sister Aisha. Sharing how the fest was going for her and her siblings, she said: "I really enjoyed myself. We roamed around, exploring the Korean culture and felt really into it. It's really inspiring to be in a place where you get to see the authentic traditions, cultural references of Koreans and how they live and all. They had a big music scene going on, and the food was exciting, too."

Among such elated visitors were spotted a trio of Air India's cabin crew – Silvia Athokpam, Saknaibi Chungkham, and Priyanka Akoijam – who share having visited South Korea a few times before. And what was the one thing these lovely ladies felt to splurge on here? “Skincare of course!” exclaimed Priyanka.