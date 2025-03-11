Menu Explore
Neeti Mohan's nostalgic homecoming to Delhi University: Jiya Re wins students' hearts at DDUC fest in Dwarka

Written by Karan Sethi
Mar 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Singer Neeti Mohan performed at the finale of DDUC's fest Kalrav, in Delhi. Almost 10,000 students gathered to see her sing, groove to Bollywood's hit numbers.

As Jiya Re (from Jab Tak Hai Jaan; 2012) rang out in singer Neeti Mohan’s melodious voice, a crowd of nearly 10,000 students was left spellbound! Such was the impact of the artiste’s performance at Kalrav’25, the annual cultural festival of Deen Dayal Upadhyay College’s (DDUC).

Captivated by Neeti Mohan's live stage act, the crowd burst into loud cheers and sang along in union especially when she sang Jiya Re from the Shahrukh Khan-starrer film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
Captivated by Neeti Mohan's live stage act, the crowd burst into loud cheers and sang along in union especially when she sang Jiya Re from the Shahrukh Khan-starrer film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Students from across Delhi University (DU) gathered at DDUC’s Dwarka campus to witness the Bollywood songstress belt out some immensely popular hits such as Kheech Meri Photo (Sanam Teri Kasam, 2016), Kashmir Tu Main Kanyakumari (Chennai Express, 2013), and Ishq Wala Love (Student of the Year, 2012). With mobile flashlights waving in the air, the electric atmosphere made for a perfect musical finale!

Student @Miranda to showstopper @DDUC

An alumna of Miranda House, the singer’s return to the DU stage was filled with nostalgia and warmth. Looking at a sea of enthusiastic students gathered to watch her perform live, Neeti couldn’t help but reminisce her own college days: “This feels beautiful, I'm so happy to be here. DU is such an amazing place to be and you all are so lucky to be part of this university, just as I once was!” As she spoke, the crowd erupted in cheers, making her homecoming even more special.

Singer Neeti Mohan invited DDUC teachers on-stage to shake a leg to the popular song London Thumakda from Bollywood film, Queen.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Singer Neeti Mohan invited DDUC teachers on-stage to shake a leg to the popular song London Thumakda from Bollywood film, Queen.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

London thumakda!

One segment from the concert that elicited cheers loud enough to shake the neighbourhood was when the singer invited DDUC teachers and faculty on-stage to groove with her to the popular number London Thumakda, from Kangana Ranaut-starrer film Queen (2013).

Though initially shy, the professors quickly got into the spirit as Neeti playfully egged them on. “We couldn’t stop smiling and cheering! Watching our teachers try to match Neeti’s energy was a delight. She made sure everyone let loose and was so adorable,” says Mitakshi Sinha, a second-year BA (Hons) English student at DDUC.

