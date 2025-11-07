Edit Profile
    Paws for warmth: Delhiites build beds for the stray dogs as winter sets in

    Amid lowering temperatures, animal lovers across Delhi-NCR gear up to provide shelters made of drums and bori beds to the community dogs.

    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 10:51 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    As mornings emerge under a veil of smog and evenings turn nippy, it’s an unmistakable sign of winter setting in across the Capital. For strays in the city, this change means scrounging for warmth, battling illnesses or retreating under cars and stairwells to escape the chill. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi recently dropped to 12.7°C, three degrees below the seasonal norm. This chill is spurring action among animal lovers.

    These shelter beds are available for collection by animal lovers across the city.
    “Every year, we make drum beds for strays. The covered structure keeps the wind out and the mattress helps give warmth,” says Jagjit Singh from Stray Talk India in Gurugram. His team is building simple yet effective shelters for stray dogs. He explains, “Since the beginning of November, we’ve already seen a surge in demand. So now we’ve also introduced carton houses made from cardboard. They might not be as sturdy, but are easy to build at home using spare boxes.”

    In Noida, community group Here for the Voiceless is urging local residents to set up shelters for the furry buddies. Kapil Ratra from the group shares, “We’ve created a WhatsApp group where anyone can reach out for help in setting up shelter spaces for strays in their locality. Our volunteers carry small mattresses and blankets, and we identify spots that don’t disturb residents. Over time, the strays start recognising these shelters and make them their go-to resting places.”

    Another solution comes in the form of bori beds. Animal rescuer Moumita Roy, from Mother of Strays, says that her team uses these bori beds as eco-friendly shelters. Made by packing farm-stubble (parali) into sacks to create a cosy, insulated nook for the dogs, these temporary shelters are a great way to lend some warmth. “We realised that stubble works really well. It’s warm, breathable, and dries quickly if it gets wet from dew, which is common in winters. Our Bori Beds are easy to assemble and surprisingly effective,” Roy adds.

    Those looking to help stray animals can reach out to the following groups.
    © 2025 HindustanTimes