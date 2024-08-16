Prez rule! Gifts going under the hammer at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum are a hit

India's rich cultural heritage is represented in its arts and crafts. Artefacts depicting these have been received as gifts by various Indian Presidents, over the years. At present, 250 objects that are displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum are part of the ongoing first-ever auction on E-Upahaar portal. Though there are still 10 days left for the bidding to close, but the officials are noticing an unprecedented enthusiasm related to the displays, which includes tribal jewellery, furniture, idols, and sculptures. There are 250 artefacts that are currently displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, which have been selected for first-ever auction of Presidential gifts.

From the glory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, crafted intricately in a shell painting, to a time table clock that has four dials for four different global cities – there is a huge variety of things that are going under the hammer. The base prices of all these articles ranges from ₹2,700 to ₹4,02,500. But, their highest quoted price is already mounting hopes, for the proceeds are to be donated to help the children as per a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “The Rashtrapati Bhavan has launched its first-ever e-auction of Presidential gifts, featuring 250 carefully selected mementos. This initiative, aligned with the Hon'ble President's vision of connecting with people, has already seen bids placed on 95% of the items. The proceeds from the auction will be directed towards a charitable cause benefiting children. With most items set at a nominal base price, this auction offers an opportunity for everyone to own a piece of history,” says Kumar Samresh, PRO (Visitors Facilitation Cell), Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, Rashtrapati Nilayam & Rashtrapati Niwas, President's Secretariat.

While it might have been common for the art collectors to witness the auction of exclusive gifts to PM Narendra Modi, in the past, here's why the President's gift collection is no less alluring for those who wish to own a piece of history while contributing to the country's social upliftment. Read on to get a peek into the historical and cultural significance of some of the objects in the auction (on the E-Upahaar portal; from August 5 to 26, 2024) catalogue along with their highest quoted price (HQP) so far:

Thangka Painting (HQP ₹1,02,500)

Thangkas exemplify sacred art and convey profound reverence.

Lord Buddha seated on a vibrant lotus throne is highlighted in this dual cloth painting. Received by President Droupadi Murmu at Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it's framed within a traditional green, blue and peach coloured silk brocade border. Thangkas exemplify sacred art and convey profound reverence.

Wooden Memento of An Owl (HQP ₹9,200)

Owl, a universal symbol of wisdom and knowledge, was presented as a gift to the former President Ram Nath Kovind, by Lt Gen MS Kahlon, Commandant of the DSSC during his visit to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. The sculpture captures the regal presence of this bird, perched atop a stack of books with a quill by its side, embodying the essence of learning and scholarly pursuits.

Shell Craft Painting of Subhash Chandra Bose (HQP ₹4,02,500)

This shell craft painting of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, weighing more than 14 kg, has the highest starting price of ₹4.02 lakh.

Encased in an elegant frame with intricate detailing, this memento received by President Droupadi Murmu features a meticulously crafted depiction of freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. At the top of the frame, the memento marks the 75th anniversary of the historic act of hoisting the Indian Tricolor by Netaji for the first time in Port Blair on December 30, 1943.

Jalianwala Bagh Memento (HQP ₹3,000)

Encased in a clear acrylic box, this memento of Jallianwala Bagh, received as a gift by President Droupadi Murmu, has an eye shaped structure at its heart. Crafted with geometric patterns and lines, it's surrounded by four smaller buildings, standing tall as a testament to the historical significance of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, established in 1951, to honour the indomitable spirit of Indian revolutionaries and the innocent lives lost in the tragic massacre of 1919 during the struggle for Independence.

The Kamadhenu Idol With Calf (HQP ₹8,800)

Presented to the President by the National Dairy Development Institute, Karnal, this stunning golden coloured sculpture of the sacred cow, Kamadhenu reflects India's rich cultural heritage. Embodying the spiritual and religious significance of cows, the idol is depicted with a rich array of details on its body, and embellished with depictions of various deities. The calf is considered as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

Wooden Model of Kamakhya Temple ( ₹3,800)

Received from the Governor of Assam, this memento captures the sacred essence and architectural grandeur of one most revered Shakti Peethas of India. It intricately details the temple's domes and sanctum, reflecting the ancient architectural style, which is carved with precision to highlight the spiritual and historical significance of this pilgrimage site dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

Time Table Clock (HQP ₹40,100)

This clock gifted to former President Kalam has four dials, each for a different global city namely Paris, New York, Tokyo and New Delhi.

Presented to the former President late APJ Abdul Kalam, this timetable clock shows both precision and elegance. It has four dials, each for a different global city namely Paris, New York, Tokyo, and New Delhi. The clock, in a wooden frame with a golden hue, was gifted on December 9, 2006 by late Sudarshan Agarwal, the then Governor of Uttaranchal.

Sikki Grass Basket (HQP ₹3,500)

The art of crafting with Sikki grass is a unique tradition in Bihar. Hence, the locally sourced natural material is expertly transformed into both decorative and utilitarian items, which showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state. This colourful basket is among the same, and was received as a gift by President Droupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Lippan Art (HQP ₹3,000)

This memento representing the Lippan art, from Kutch region of Gujarat, was gifted to President Murmu by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

Received as a memento from the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), by President Murmu, this plate encased in a red velvet box stands out due to its bright colours. Lippan Art comes from the Kutch region of Gujarat, and is known for its mirror work and clay reliefs. Its patterns make it a visually appealing piece!

Musical Instrument of Himachal Pradesh (HQP ₹8,700)

Presented to President Murmu, at the training center of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Himachal Pradesh, this memento with exquisite craftsmanship stands out due to its unique design and elegance. The frame features two intricately designed copper Ransingas in an elegant S shape, adorned with detailed patterns and golden coverings. Symbolising the rich cultural tapestry of the region, where these traditional instruments are used in ceremonial music to herald important events.

Musical Instrument Sarinda (HQP ₹7,600)

The Sarinda, played with a bow, is a famous musical instrument from the eastern part of India. It has its roots in the tribal fiddle instrument of Dhodro Banam, which is deeply embedded in the culture and religious practices of the Santhals in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Presented to President Murmu, this bowed instrument is carved from a single block of wood, featuring three main playing strings. Its integrated wooden body, complete with a peg box, short fingerboard, and a pear shaped resonator partially covered with skin, showcases remarkable craftsmanship. The top is adorned with a wooden carved bird, while its flat frontal face enhances its unique appearance.

