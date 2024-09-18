Menu Explore
Raising a toast to partnerships: GNSS tolling development in India

ByAkshita Prakash
Sep 18, 2024 02:06 PM IST

A soirée held at Harjinder Kaur Talwar's residence welcomed Austrian GNSS expert Georg Kapsch with discussions to enhance infrastructure solutions in India.

On Monday evening, a soiree at the entrepreneur and former FICCI FLO president Harjinder Kaur Talwar’s residence welcomed Georg Kapsch, a noted Austrian expert in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) tolling solutions.

Georg Kapsch, Harjinder Kaur Talwar, Katharina Wieser, Marcus Handl, and Bhartindu Talwar.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Georg Kapsch, Harjinder Kaur Talwar, Katharina Wieser, Marcus Handl, and Bhartindu Talwar.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The conversations at the celebration centered around discussions of a joint venture partnership to boost infrastructure solutions. Industry leaders and diplomats raised a toast to this promising collaboration and the upcoming GNSS tolling initiative, which is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world.

Among the attendees were Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of Austria to India, Marie Bruckmayer, First Secretary at the Austrian Embassy and others.

