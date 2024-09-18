Raising a toast to partnerships: GNSS tolling development in India

On Monday evening, a soiree at the entrepreneur and former FICCI FLO president Harjinder Kaur Talwar’s residence welcomed Georg Kapsch, a noted Austrian expert in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) tolling solutions. Georg Kapsch, Harjinder Kaur Talwar, Katharina Wieser, Marcus Handl, and Bhartindu Talwar.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The conversations at the celebration centered around discussions of a joint venture partnership to boost infrastructure solutions. Industry leaders and diplomats raised a toast to this promising collaboration and the upcoming GNSS tolling initiative, which is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world.

Among the attendees were Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of Austria to India, Marie Bruckmayer, First Secretary at the Austrian Embassy and others.