Serving the society to mark death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of the founder and former chairperson of the ERAA Foundation, Sarita Nigam, her son Rinnku R Nigam, along with his family, wife Shilpa Nigam and son Saumil Nigam, served food to elderly women at an old age home.
“My mother was always engaged in the service of the downtrodden. I feel sad about her early departure, but coming to this place makes me feel closer to her. I feel relaxed and at peace here,” says Rinnku. He also paid homage to her mother by planting saplings in her name.