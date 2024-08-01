Serving the society to mark death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of the founder and former chairperson of the ERAA Foundation, Sarita Nigam, her son Rinnku R Nigam, along with his family, wife Shilpa Nigam and son Saumil Nigam, served food to elderly women at an old age home. Rinnku R Nigam also planted saplings on the death anniversary of his mother

“My mother was always engaged in the service of the downtrodden. I feel sad about her early departure, but coming to this place makes me feel closer to her. I feel relaxed and at peace here,” says Rinnku. He also paid homage to her mother by planting saplings in her name.