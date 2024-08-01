 Serving the society to mark death anniversary - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
Serving the society to mark death anniversary

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Rinnku R Nigam, along with his family served food to elderly women at an old age home

On the first death anniversary of the founder and former chairperson of the ERAA Foundation, Sarita Nigam, her son Rinnku R Nigam, along with his family, wife Shilpa Nigam and son Saumil Nigam, served food to elderly women at an old age home.

Rinnku R Nigam also planted saplings on the death anniversary of his mother
Rinnku R Nigam also planted saplings on the death anniversary of his mother

“My mother was always engaged in the service of the downtrodden. I feel sad about her early departure, but coming to this place makes me feel closer to her. I feel relaxed and at peace here,” says Rinnku. He also paid homage to her mother by planting saplings in her name.

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Serving the society to mark death anniversary
