Staged: Gurugrammers, raise a toast to woman power with this play in town!

There are varied stages in a woman's life and then there are some more that keep adding. Exploring all these will be six one-act plays that create, Steady That Stage, an evening of drama and discussions. A scene from the performance, Steady That Stage, which comprises six one-act plays. (Photo: Instagram)

Scripted and directed by Vanessa Ohri, Ruby Kapoor, and Farah Singh, this stage production has an all-female cast, aged between 18 and 80, which will take to stage to pay tribute to the stages that surround women. The word ‘stage’ is a reference to the podiums and platforms, seen and unseen, that beg us to speak out as well as the issues that women face at various stages of their lives.

“In our women-centric play, we try to cover everything, from gender equality to mother-daughter relationships," shares Ohri, adding, “The examples that one sets for one's child are the examples that one lives by… This production will therefore resonate with the audiences as it will take them on a roller coaster of emotions.”

Adding to this, Kapoor, says, “When we talk about the challenges of working women, we often overlook a very important section of this category, which is our maids or house helps… We decided to show all these aspects and also wanted to bring original ideas and scripts to thought of casting local artistes, who always wanted to act but never got the chance.”

From one act to another, as the play proceeds, several layers unravel showing challenges that women overcome everyday. Talking specifically about he fourth segment, Singh, says, “It's titled At This Stage, and deals with society’s scathing indictment of our abilities and the courage to fight the stereotype."

Catch It Live

What: Steady That Stage

Where: Club 5, Club Drive, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: July 20 & 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: +91-9717480554

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

(Story by Alina Khan)

