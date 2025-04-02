Table tennis star Sharath Kamal: Retiring at home was a beautiful way to bow out

Padma Shri Achanta Sharath Kamal has been the face of Indian table tennis for more than 22 years. Recently, the star paddler bid farewell to his international career after making a final appearance at the WTT Star Contender in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). “Until the moment actually came, I was excited about retirement, especially since I was bowing out on my home ground,” says Sharath, still processing the emotions. Table tennis legend Sharath Kamal include 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, two Asian Games medals, and five Olympic appearances.(Photo: Instagram/Sharath Kamal)

“When it happened, and I saw my loved ones and fans standing by me in the arena, I was overwhelmed! I’ve worn the Indian jersey with pride for so many years, and knowing I won’t wear it again as a player fills my heart. But I am at peace,” adds the 42 years old.

Like most sportspersons, his journey has been as much about his family as his own dreams. His wife, he shares, stood by his side while he made the biggest decision of his sporting career. “My family has been a pillar of strength and support throughout my life. After the Paris Olympics, my wife (entrepreneur Sripoorni Krishnamoorthy) asked me, ‘What next?’ and deep down even she wasn’t entirely ready to see me walk away. She knew this day was near but never pushed me. We both knew there wasn’t a more beautiful way to say goodbye when it came to playing on my home turf, that is, in Chennai,” says Sharath, a Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardee.

His career highlights include 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, two Asian Games medals, and five Olympic appearances. Sharath, however, says that one particular feat stands out for him, elucidating: “It was the 2006 Commonwealth Games where I became the first Indian to win a singles gold medal in the sport. That achievement is a defining moment not only for me but for the sport in India. It’s very close to my heart because it showed that India had arrived and that we were a force to reckon with!”

As he steps into the next phase of his professional life, he shares how his love and devotion to the sport will remain untouched. He adds, “From the first time I played for India in 2003 to today, the way this country has embraced table tennis is incredible. The next generation is full of talent and hunger, and I know there are greater heights to conquer. I will continue to be a part of that journey, just in a different way.”

