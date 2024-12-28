Menu Explore
The beat drops at 12: Top songs DJs will play at midnight to ring in 2025

BySanchita Kalra
Dec 28, 2024 04:37 PM IST

From Aaj Ki Raat to FE!N, seven popular DJs list out their top pick that’ll get everyone grooving at the NYE bash

DJs are preparing to take the decks and ring in 2025 with explosive energy and electrifying beats. From Aaj Ki Raat to FE!N, popular DJs list out their top pick that’ll get everyone grooving at the NYE bash.

DJs have prepared a perfect playlist for an unforgettable transition into the New Year(Photo: Adobe Stock)
DJs have prepared a perfect playlist for an unforgettable transition into the New Year(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Pepas by Farruko, AP Dhillon’s With You

DJ Khushi shares, “To raise the energy levels, I’d play Pepas by Farruko. It has a very catchy and rocking melody, perfect for a NYE bash. To spice it up, I’d mix it with AP Dhillon’s With You because when the clock strikes midnight, it is also a good time to remember your loved ones.”

The Time by Black Eyed Peas

“Between 11.59 and 12.02am, I’ll be dropping The Time by Black Eyed Peas. I’ve had the best 2024 and I want to celebrate that with the party people, hoping 2025 would be the same,” says DJ Suketu

A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay

“I am planning to do a live mix of A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay. I am performing outdoors so under a starry sky, with the mobile phone torches, it will be the perfect anthem,” shares DJ Gourri.

FE!N by Travis Scott

DJ Ruchir Kulkarni shares, “I’ll be playing FE!N by Travis Scott at 12 AM after the countdown.”

Tere liye X I Adore You mashup

DJ AJ says, “My set will comprise a mashup of Tere Liye (Prince, 2010) and I Adore You by Arash and Topic.”

Kissik, Main Jhukega Nahi Sala

“I will play Kissik (Pushpa 2 - The Rule) with a mix of Main Jhukega Nahi Sala (Pushpa, 2021) ,” says DJ Anamika Sachdeva

Aaj Ki Raat, Arjan Vailly

DJ Sumit Sethi has prepared a complete playlist. He shares, “Aaj Ki Raat (Don 2, 2011), Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram), followed by Arjan Vailly (Animal, 2023).”

Jamal Kuddu

"Jamal Kuddi, Abrar’s entry Song’ from the movie Animal. I think it’s fresh and has the feeling of a new beginning," says DJ Sidharth.

