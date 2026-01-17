Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Vibrant and unique designs fill the skies over Baansera Park as Kite Festival makes a flying return to Delhi

    With the popular Kite Festival returning to the Capital, the post-Makar Sankranti blues are making way for warmth in NCR skies and hearts

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:55 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    With the popular Kite Festival back in the Capital, post-Makar Sankranti blues give way to colour and cheer across NCR skies. Kite flying enthusiasts, both local and international, shared their excitement on the festival’s opening day.

    Baansera Park is hosting the three-day Kite Festival from January 16 to 18. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Baansera Park is hosting the three-day Kite Festival from January 16 to 18. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    The city's youngsters celebrate pre-Republic Day spirit with vibrant tiranga kites
    The city's youngsters celebrate pre-Republic Day spirit with vibrant tiranga kites
    Quote
    “I have zero knowledge of flying a kite, but I’ve always been fascinated by them. I associate kites with my childhood memories of Makar Sankranti and August 15 or January 26, when Delhi’s sky gets filled with these colourful creatures.” -Harshita, Delhi University student
    Nigerian Kiteist Kelvin Markus.
    Nigerian Kiteist Kelvin Markus.
    Quote
    “I’ve been touring India since the past few weeks and was super psyched to hear about the kite festival in Delhi. So I decided to visit. And I must say that I’ve never been surrounded by kites of so many unique patterns and vibrant designs.” -Kelvin Markus, Nigerian kiteist
    Fighter plane–inspired kites and vibrant colours make for a spectacular variety.
    Fighter plane–inspired kites and vibrant colours make for a spectacular variety.
    Visitors joined in the fun, running across the open grounds as huge kites soared above.
    Visitors joined in the fun, running across the open grounds as huge kites soared above.
    Quote
    “I’ve been flying kites ever since I was a kid, it’s my hobby. But this festival is an ideal place to fly one amid so many professional kite flyers. I normally fly my kite around 200 yards high, but it’s lovely to fly it in the vast greenery at Baansera! But, having to buy the kites at a marginally higher price here vis-à-vis local markets is a put-off.” -Aryan Agarwal, Delhi University student
    A peacock themed kite.
    A peacock themed kite.

    Catch It Live

    What: DDA’s Kite Festival 2026

    Where: Birsa Munda Chowk, Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

    On till: January 18

    Timing: 11am to 3pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan - Nizamuddin on the Pink Line

    Written by Navlika Bhardwaj

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Vibrant And Unique Designs Fill The Skies Over Baansera Park As Kite Festival Makes A Flying Return To Delhi
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Vibrant And Unique Designs Fill The Skies Over Baansera Park As Kite Festival Makes A Flying Return To Delhi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes