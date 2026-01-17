Vibrant and unique designs fill the skies over Baansera Park as Kite Festival makes a flying return to Delhi
With the popular Kite Festival returning to the Capital, the post-Makar Sankranti blues are making way for warmth in NCR skies and hearts
Published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:55 PM IST
With the popular Kite Festival back in the Capital, post-Makar Sankranti blues give way to colour and cheer across NCR skies. Kite flying enthusiasts, both local and international, shared their excitement on the festival’s opening day.
“I have zero knowledge of flying a kite, but I’ve always been fascinated by them. I associate kites with my childhood memories of Makar Sankranti and August 15 or January 26, when Delhi’s sky gets filled with these colourful creatures.” -Harshita, Delhi University student
“I’ve been touring India since the past few weeks and was super psyched to hear about the kite festival in Delhi. So I decided to visit. And I must say that I’ve never been surrounded by kites of so many unique patterns and vibrant designs.” -Kelvin Markus, Nigerian kiteist
“I’ve been flying kites ever since I was a kid, it’s my hobby. But this festival is an ideal place to fly one amid so many professional kite flyers. I normally fly my kite around 200 yards high, but it’s lovely to fly it in the vast greenery at Baansera! But, having to buy the kites at a marginally higher price here vis-à-vis local markets is a put-off.” -Aryan Agarwal, Delhi University student
Catch It Live
What: DDA’s Kite Festival 2026
Where: Birsa Munda Chowk, Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
On till: January 18
Timing: 11am to 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan - Nizamuddin on the Pink Line
Written by Navlika Bhardwaj
