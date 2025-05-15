Viral Swiggy agent who made deliveries with two-year-old daughter refuses financial help; LinkedIn user shares update

The story of Swiggy delivery partner Pankaj, a single parent who had been juggling deliveries while caring for his two year-old daughter, drew widesread empathy and admiration online last week. Screengrabs of the deeply moving LinkedIn post by Gurugram-based CEO Mayank Agarwal, which garnered 8k likes and 169 reposts on the platform, quickly made its way to X and Instagram, with users leaving several heartfelt comments and messages offering help (see right). Swiggy delivery agent Pankaj and his two-year-old daughter Tun Tun became social media's fave dad-daughter duo (Screengrabs: LinkedIn)

So much so, that several kind-hearted people took to the comment section asking for Pankaj’s number and UPI ID in a bid to support his livelihood. Several users called up Pankaj, offering financial assistance. One even completed the payments for Tun Tun’s daycare.

A LinkedIn user completed payments for Pankaj's daughter's day care (Screengrab: LinkedIn)

The post also reached a member of the Swiggy Ops team, who identified the agent and promised to extend support.

Now, Mayank has shared an update. He made a new edit on the post on Wednesday, removing the UPI ID, writing, “[Pankaj] does not need any financial help now. He said he is getting a lot of calls and can’t do work. Folks, please do not call him.”

LinkedIn user Mayank Agarwal shared two updates on his original post, saying Pankaj is turning down any monetary help(Screengrab: LinkedIn)

Soon, Mayank shared another update: “He said he didn’t need any help because he is competent enough to take care of his daughter. He said the help should be directed toward someone who really needs it. He was happy to inform me that he has ‘Laxmi’ in his home in the form of a daughter. (sic)”

Several commenters commended the move, hailing Pankaj’s courage in the face of adversity. “I am amazed to see the zeal, resilience, and courage, both this gentleman and his daughters have. May God bless them with peace and happiness. I salute the spirit of this gentleman (sic),” a user wrote.

How it all started

Rushing downstairs, Mayank saw Pankaj with his daughter in tow, learning that she accompanies him for all deliveries. Reason? Her mother died during childbirth and her elder brother attends evening classes — leaving no other option for childcare other than Pankaj himself.

Sharing how he juggles his professional demands and personal responsibilities without complaint, Mayank commended Pankaj, adding how some customers have told him, "Sit at home if you can't manage — having a toddler is your problem." "But he had no complaints — only a quiet smile," Mayank noted.

"A little institutional empathy can go a long way in changing lives. I've been privy to both sides of this world where delivery partners act extremely unprofessionally and some genuine gems that actually do deserve a lot more than what they are entitled to, it's a hard ship to navigate (sic)," a user wrote.

Another commented, "I have seen the same with house helps. Sad part is not everyone treats them with the dignity they deserve. In many ways they are better than most of us. Government, and we as a society at large, have failed them. (sic)"

