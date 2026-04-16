Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Bhooth Bangla
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu
The Mummy
Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy
The Usuals
Where: Novy, HQ27, The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram
Time: Noon to Midnight
Special Mango Menu
Where: All SMOOR outlets across Delhi
Time: 8am to 12am
Madhav: Women’s Trilogy Part 2
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
Gudgudi
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave
Time: 4.45pm
SUNDAY
Gurleen Pannu Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Cyberhub, Sector 24, Gurugram
Time: 6pm and 8.30 pm
Sanam India Tour
Where: Select City Walk, Saket
Time: 7pm
Alfaaz Live & Loud
Where: ToyBox, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 10pm
SUNDAY
Calvin Harris Live
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 4pm
Game Night
Where: Limitless Koffee, Lajpat Nagar II
Time: 4pm
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction