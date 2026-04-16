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    Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 18 (Saturday) & April 19 (Sunday).

    Published on: Apr 16, 2026 3:29 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

    Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi releases this weekend.
    Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi releases this weekend.

    FLICK FIX

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Bhooth Bangla

    Cast: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu

    The Mummy

    Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy

    BITE STOP

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    The Usuals

    Where: Novy, HQ27, The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to Midnight

    Special Mango Menu

    Where: All SMOOR outlets across Delhi

    Time: 8am to 12am

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Madhav: Women’s Trilogy Part 2

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7.30pm

    Gudgudi

    Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave

    Time: 4.45pm

    SUNDAY

    Gurleen Pannu Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, Cyberhub, Sector 24, Gurugram

    Time: 6pm and 8.30 pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Sanam India Tour

    Where: Select City Walk, Saket

    Time: 7pm

    Alfaaz Live & Loud

    Where: ToyBox, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 10pm

    SUNDAY

    Calvin Harris Live

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 4pm

    POWER HOUR

    SUNDAY

    Game Night

    Where: Limitless Koffee, Lajpat Nagar II

    Time: 4pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (April 18 & 19): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
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