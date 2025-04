Weekend Planner (April 19-20): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Discover the best of films, food fests, fitness, and cultural events in Delhi-NCR with HT City's Weekend Planner.

A poster of Kesari-Chapter 2

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday

Sinners

Cast: Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jack O’Connell

BITE STOP

The Cube at The Leela Palace is hosting a special Easter Sunday brunch.

Sunday

Easter Sunday Brunch

Where: The Qube, The Leela Palace New Delhi

Time: 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Easter Brunch

Where: Machan, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, 1, Man Singh Road

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

PLAY DATE

A scene from the play Shadowed, which was recently previewed at an art gallery in the city.

Saturday

SHADOWed

Where: Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

Pannu Yaar! ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Gurugram

Time: 4pm & 7pm

Sunday

Sakharam

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

Time: 12.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Music Fest ft Shaheen Salmani

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

Time: 10pm

Black Gang Music Live

Where: Siyah Arthouse, 261, Plot 8, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket

Time: 8pm

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will perform live in the Capital. (Photo: Instagram)

Sunday

Hive Festival ft Gurdas Maan

Where: DDA Ground, Paschim Vihar

Time: 4pm

Jahnavi Harrison India Tour

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, August Kranti Marg

Time: 3pm

POWER PLAY

Participate in Delhi Soldierathon, which honours Indian soldiers who have been defending India's sovereignty since 1947.(Photo: Shutterstock; For representational purposes only)

Sunday

Delhi Soldierathon

Where: Army Hospital Research and Referral, Dhaula Kuan

Time: 5am

Delhi Legends Half Marathon

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 2), Lodhi Road

Time: 5.30am

