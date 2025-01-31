Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (February1-2): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out

ByHT Correspondents
Jan 31, 2025 06:48 PM IST

Looking for films, brunch, fitness and comedy events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 1 and 2.

Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (February 1) and Sunday (February 2):

From catching Deva in theatres to attending Arijit Singh's concert and enjoying a museum-inspired dining experience, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.
FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Deva

A still from Deva
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde

Gana

A poster of the Kannada film Gana
Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika

BITE STOP

Saturday

What: Museum-inspired dining experience

How about a museum-style dining experience at a restaurant?
Where: Begeterre, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

Time: Noon to Midnight

Sunday

What: Sunday Brunch

Where: Asia Alive, Sector 56, Ghata, Gurugram

Time: 12.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival

Popular singer Lucky Ali will be in conversation with singer Mohit Chauhan at Kathakar festival.
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin West

Time: 5pm to 10pm

Saturday

What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

The World Book Fair will be held from February 1 to 9, 2025
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 11am to 8pm

Sunday

What: Amrit Udyan 2025

Amrit Udyan will open to public from February 2
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, President’s Estate

Time: 10am to 6pm

Sunday

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025

A scene from the play Macbeth
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Groove It

Saturday

What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft 21 Savage

American-British rapper 21 Savage is all set to headline the Indian Sneaker Festival
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Sector 59, Gurugram

Time: 8pm

Saturday

What: Jazbaa Ft Rekha Bhardwaj

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj will perform at Bharat Mandapam
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 7pm

Sunday

What: Arijit Singh India Tour concert

Singer Arijit Singh will perform in Gurugram on Sunday, 2 February 2025
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

Time: 6pm

Power Hour

Saturday

What: South Delhi Bike Tour

Hop on to your bikes for a memorable tour of South Delhi
Where (Meeting point): YMCA Public School, Nizamuddin East

Time: 6.30am & 12.15pm

Sunday

What: Heritage Walk: Badass Begum

This walking tour of Old Delhi covers both Shahjahanabad and Mughal Zenana
Where: Chandni Chowk

Time: 9.30am

Sunday

What: Paddles and Paws with Puppiezo

Find your zen with puppy yoga
Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Mehrauli

Time: 1pm

