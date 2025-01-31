Weekend Planner (February1-2): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out
Looking for films, brunch, fitness and comedy events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 1 and 2.
Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (February 1) and Sunday (February 2):
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Deva
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde
Gana
Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika
BITE STOP
Saturday
What: Museum-inspired dining experience
Where: Begeterre, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
Time: Noon to Midnight
Sunday
What: Sunday Brunch
Where: Asia Alive, Sector 56, Ghata, Gurugram
Time: 12.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Kathakar - International Storytellers Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin West
Time: 5pm to 10pm
Saturday
What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 11am to 8pm
Sunday
What: Amrit Udyan 2025
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, President’s Estate
Time: 10am to 6pm
Sunday
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Groove It
Saturday
What: Indian Sneaker Festival ft 21 Savage
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Sector 59, Gurugram
Time: 8pm
Saturday
What: Jazbaa Ft Rekha Bhardwaj
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 7pm
Sunday
What: Arijit Singh India Tour concert
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 6pm
Power Hour
Saturday
What: South Delhi Bike Tour
Where (Meeting point): YMCA Public School, Nizamuddin East
Time: 6.30am & 12.15pm
Sunday
What: Heritage Walk: Badass Begum
Where: Chandni Chowk
Time: 9.30am
Sunday
What: Paddles and Paws with Puppiezo
Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Mehrauli
Time: 1pm