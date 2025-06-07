Weekend Planner (June 7-June 8): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All Day
Housefull 5
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt
Thug Life
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal
BITE STOP
Saturday
Eid al-Adha Special
Where: DEL, Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity
Time: 7pm to 11pm
Sunday
Ghost Festival — Phi Ta Khon
Where: Oko, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Avenue
Time: Noon to 3pm & 7pm to 11.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
Time: 6.45pm
Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh BASSI
Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate
Time: 3.30pm & 7.30pm
Sunday
NSD Summer Theatre Festival 2025
Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Lil Pump Live
Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 9pm
Sunday
Sufi and Gazal night Ft Faiz Ali Khan
Where: 21 Shots - Skybar and Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
The Diamond Gambit - Rapid Social Chess Showdown
Where: Milkind, E-556, Greater Kailash II
Time: 4pm