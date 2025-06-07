Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekend Planner (June 7-June 8): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for June 7 and 8.

FLICK FIX 

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for June 7 and 8.
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for June 7 and 8.

Time: All Day

A poster of Housefull 5.
A poster of Housefull 5.

 

Housefull 5

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt

Thug Life

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal

 

BITE STOP

Saturday

Eid al-Adha Special

Eid special dinner can be enjoyed at DEL, Roseate House tonight.
Eid special dinner can be enjoyed at DEL, Roseate House tonight.

Where: DEL, Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity

Time: 7pm to 11pm

Sunday

Ghost Festival — Phi Ta Khon

Where: Oko, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Avenue

Time: Noon to 3pm & 7pm to 11.30pm

 

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025

A scene from the play Stuck.
A scene from the play Stuck.

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6.45pm

 

Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh BASSI

Where: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate

Time: 3.30pm & 7.30pm

 

Sunday

NSD Summer Theatre Festival 2025

Where: National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

 

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Lil Pump Live

Where: Room XO, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 9pm

 

Sunday

Sufi and Gazal night Ft Faiz Ali Khan

Where: 21 Shots - Skybar and Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram

Time: 9pm

 

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Make the right moves at this chess tournament in Delhi!
Make the right moves at this chess tournament in Delhi!

The Diamond Gambit - Rapid Social Chess Showdown

Where: Milkind, E-556, Greater Kailash II

Time: 4pm 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (June 7-June 8): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On