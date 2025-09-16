World Boxing Championships 2025| Gold Medallist Jaismine Lamboriya: Being known as world champion is unbelievable

There’s nothing sweeter in sport than an underdog rising when already written off. On Sunday night in Liverpool, India’s 24-year-old boxing sensation Jaismine Lamboriya did exactly that, scripting history by outpunching Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta to win gold in the women’s 57kg category at the World Boxing Championships 2025. Jasmine Lamboriya won gold in the women’s 57kg category at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Sunday, September 14. (Photo: Instagram)

Heading into the final, all odds were stacked in favour of the Polish boxer. But Jaismine walked in with a plan and unflinching belief. “Yes, it was on my mind that I am going up against an Olympic medallist and it would be a difficult challenge. Par maine ek second ke liye bhi apne pe doubt nahin kiya. Maine khud ko bas itna bola ki aaj tere paas khone ko kuchh nahi hai, lekin paane ko bahut kuchh hai. To now be known as World Champion Jaismine Lamboriya feels unbelievable,” she says.

Her self-belief, she insists, wasn’t blind faith but forged in the fire of training. “The confidence I had in myself came from days of training and improving,” she shares, adding, “The only thing I was worried about was that, given my opponent was an Olympian medalist, if it was a close fight, the judges might favour her. Toh maine soch liya tha ki main itne extra punches deliver karungi ki judges ke dimaag mein koi doubt hi na rahe.”

Jaismine’s journey from her Paris heartbreak to Liverpool redemption makes the triumph sweeter. The disappointment of the 2024 Olympics became her fuel: “India ki performance se hum mein se koi khush nahin tha Paris Olympics ke baad. Par ya toh hum regret karte reh sakte thhe ya mehnat. I chose to work harder on my game, and now with this gold medal, I have the belief that I will also bring an Olympic medal from LA in 2028.”

For all the grit in the ring, the softest punch landed at home. Jaismine recalls that her most emotional moment came not under the spotlight, but after the medal ceremony. “The first person I spoke with after my win was mum. Woh kaafi emotional thi aur mujhe kaha, ‘Main bahut khush hoon beta, tumne bahut achcha kara’. Ab mujhe wapis gaon pahunchkar unke haath ka choorma khaake yeh medal unke saath celebrate karna hai,” she signs off.