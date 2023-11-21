close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / A crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving dinner? Now you can find yourself a US Poultry turkey on the frozen aisle

A crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving dinner? Now you can find yourself a US Poultry turkey on the frozen aisle

BySneha Chakraborty
Nov 21, 2023 03:39 PM IST

White meat enthusiasts can now incorporate premium poultry choices, diversifying their palate and leaning on an alternative source of protein for their diet.

As the holiday season commences, Thanksgiving ushers in a time for gratitude, family gatherings and, notably, a feast that places food at the forefront of celebration, with the illustrious turkey stealing the spotlight.

The increased accessibility of these high-quality products is anticipated to catalyse a transformation in India’s culinary landscape.

In India, this tradition has piqued the interest of many, encouraging them to delve into the culinary customs associated with this festivity, attempting to replicate the experience within their homes. This diversification of choices not only infuses festive flavours into local cuisines but also introduces an alternative source of healthy protein.

Enthusiasts of poultry meat can now incorporate premium poultry selections, expanding their palates and embracing healthier dietary alternatives.

A spokesperson from the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) underscores this positive trend and culinary diversity, stating, “The versatility of frozen turkey allows for the infusion of global flavours, especially those associated with Thanksgiving and festive celebrations. The availability of premium frozen turkey enhances the culinary skills of both home cooks and professional chefs, from succulent roasts to innovative culinary creations.”

Currently, consumers have the option to procure these healthy and tasty white meats from modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, offering a pathway to enrich their culinary repertoire with delectable options beyond the ordinary. HTC

    Sneha Chakraborty

    Sneha Chakraborty writes on travel, food, culture, gadgets and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

