News / Htcity / Htcity Foodies / Ayodhya will soon welcome the world’s first 7-star vegetarian-only restaurant

Ayodhya will soon welcome the world’s first 7-star vegetarian-only restaurant

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 05:08 PM IST

With the grand Ram mandir opening scheduled on 22nd January, the sacred city is attracting massive interest from hoteliers and developers.

Ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir inauguration on January 22, he announced that the government has received a proposal for a seven-star vegetarian hotel in Ayodhya. With the grand Ram mandir opening scheduled on 22nd January, the sacred city is attracting massive interest from hoteliers and developers.

"We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya, one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven-star hotel," Yogi Adityanath revealed at an event.

"There was no infrastructure in Ayodhya until 2017. We tried to develop the town in recent years; all of this should have happened ten years ago, but no effort was made to establish infrastructure in Ayodhya," he added.

According to reports, the hotel will be built by a Mumbai-based real-estate firm The House Of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) alongside the development of a five-star hotel, on-site residences and more. In the coming week, a chopper service will also start from Lucknow to facilitate visitors coming into the city.

Follow Us On