Indulge in the creamy goodness of Bhopali Murgh Rezala

NAWABI MURG REZALA Murgh Rezala was invented in Bhopal's royal kitchens. Madhya Pradesh, known as the heart of India, is a state that boasts a rich culture and history, as well as a vibrant cuisine. Made by Nawabi chefs, this dish is different from the Kolkata or Bangladeshi-style rezala, which is a rich and heavy white gravy with cream and cashews. Shah Jahan Begum, who loved colours, would host festivals like Jashn-e-Hariyali, where people would dress in green, and the décor and all the dishes would also be adorned in green!

Large amounts of coriander leaf (kothmir or dhaniya) are a defining feature of Bhopali food.



RECIPE FIT FOR ROYALTY

In a pan, heat 200ml of vegetable oil and add 4-5 green cardamoms, 4-5 cloves, 2-3 whole red chillies, 2-3 bay leaves and a 1-inch cinnamon stick.

Sauté for a minute until aromatic. Add 1 cup of boiled onion paste and cook until the oil separates. Stir in 2 teaspoons each of ginger and garlic pastes, then add 1kg of chicken pieces, cooking until slightly browned. Mix in ½ cup of whipped yoghurt and 2 teaspoons of ground poppy seeds.

Season with salt to taste and let it simmer until the chicken is tender. Finish with a teaspoon of garam masala.

SPECIAL TIP

* Add a pinch of nutmeg for aroma

* Garnish with crispy, fried onions



FROM FARM TO HOME

