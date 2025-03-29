'I think I might throw up': Would you try this breast milk flavoured ice cream or are you normal?

Is this a promotional tactic? A shock-value marketing strategy? Or worse, a real gauge of...public demand? Would you try this breast milk flavoured ice cream or are you normal?

Yesterday, baby brand Frida, took to their Instagram handles to share a glimpse of what can only be described as a passion project. In lieu of celebrating the release of their 2-in-1 manual breast pump, they will be launching, in 9 months to the date, an ice cream flavour which we're pretty sure no one can anticipate the taste of. Called 'Postpartum', the ice cream will be breast milk flavoured. Yeah.

If 'why' is the first question in your head, they're apparently trying to answer a question that they feel "everyone's secretly wondered": "The ice cream will be a pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient packed goodness we’ve all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask and will include some of its same nutrients including fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D, and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration", read an excerpt from their press release. Not just this, a spokesperson from the brand, clearing up any April Fool's speculations, confirmed that they are indeed expecting a "strong demand". Straight up, the internet has said 'no thanks' in a hundred different ways.

The reactions have been pretty transparent, and not one bit forgiving: "Im going to judge anyone that I see buys this. 😂", "Is this necessary?", "WHY?! Just why??", "just imagine the marketing meeting for this", "FFS. No one asked for this.", "world just keeps getting worse 🤦🏻‍♀️", "I think I might throw up" and "No one wants this" pretty much sum it up.

Some comments have also asked pretty airtight questions: "Does this imply that people might know what breast milk tastes like already?😆" and "If It's 'Flavored' Like Breast Milk..........Who's The Test Group Confirming This Flavor 😖😖🍼🍼🍨🍦" sum up the only curiosity we have about this 'flavour'.

So we ask you again, would you want to try out this breast milk flavoured ice cream or are you normal?