Caviar, champagne and more: The luxe menu for celebs at Golden Globe Awards 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 in Beverly Hills, California, wasn't just about the star-studded ceremony and prestigious awards. The menu was all things luxe which included a salmon tartare, caviar and lots more

Besides the award-winning films and American television productions and who wore what, there were other questions on viewers' minds: What did the celebrities eat?

Many attendees, including American journalist Kyle Buchanan, gave a sneak peek of the sumptuous and luxurious menu.

The food and carefully crafted champagne menu was curated by famous Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. He is known for his authentic Japanese cuisine combined with Peruvian ingredients.

For the big night, a team of 25 chefs and chef Gregorio Stevenson were onboard who served 1,100 guests, offering a wide variety of seafood dishes.

The menu was all things luxe which included a salmon tartare and caviar with wasabi soy sauce, sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, yellowtail jalapeno, miso black cod, nigiri trio – Matsuhisa sea bream nigiri, salmon nigiri, tuna nigiri with nikiri soy sauce.

The stars were spotted drinking Moët & Chandon Champagne to toast the evening, and the official bottle of the night was Moët Imperial Brut.

The luxurious setup at 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024

Matsuhisa said in an interview with a publication: "Our team is honoured to be a part of this extraordinary collaboration. Crafting a menu for such an iconic event allowed us to push the boundaries of creativity. We hope the menu adds a touch of magic to an already unforgettable evening.”