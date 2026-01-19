Chilean Cherries celebrate a successful season in India

To mark a successful season for Chilean cherries in India, an exclusive lunch was organised at the iconic Olive Bar & Kitchen in New Delhi in the presence of the Ambassador of Chile to India, Juan Angulo. L-R: Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative for Chilean Cherries in India; Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India; Dhruv Oberoi, Executive Chef of Olive Bar & Kitchen

The intimate lunch showcased the versatility and premium quality of Chilean cherries through a specially curated menu by Dhruv Oberoi, Executive Chef of Olive Bar & Kitchen. Guests experienced amazing Chilean cherries both in their natural form and through innovative, chef-led creations, underscoring why these cherries are a preferred choice during the winter season.

The curated gathering brought together some of India’s most renowned media voices across food, lifestyle and trade to celebrate the growing popularity of Chilean cherries among Indian consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Juan Angulo emphasised the strengthening agri-trade relationship between Chile and India. He also highlighted Chile’s commitment to delivering high-quality cherries to India, supported by sustainable farming practices, stringent quality standards, advanced postharvest practices and an integrated supply chain network.

Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative for Chilean Cherries in India, said, “Chilean cherries are counter-seasonal to Indian cherries. They offer an opportunity to the discerning Indian consumers to experience exceptional quality cherries in December and January. The demand for Chilean cherries is steadily rising, and we are now seeing these cherries reaching cities beyond the metros”

Chile, located in South America, is one of the world’s largest producers of premium-quality cherries, known for its ideal climate and world-class agricultural practices.

The lunch concluded on a celebratory note, reinforcing Chilean Cherries' strong presence in India and their continued focus on building long-term connections with consumers, trade partners, and the media.

*Partnered Content