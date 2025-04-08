Chill out with Mango Sago: A cold, creamy, fruity dessert to get you out of the summer funk

As the sun beats down and the summer heat becomes unbearable, there’s one thing that we are all eagerly anticipating — mangoes! Sweet, juicy, and oh-so-delicious, they’re the perfect remedy for those sweltering days. While we all enjoy a classic mango lassi or maybe a mango pudding to cool off, this year, something exciting has entered the scene — Mango Sago! This tropical treat is all the rage, and it’s no surprise why. With its creamy texture, tropical flavor, and refreshing chill, it’s the ultimate summer indulgence. This recipe, adapted from Bake with Shivesh, is simple, fun, and guarantees to bring a taste of sunshine into your home. Mango Sago(Light Orange Bean)

Sago vs Tapioca

Before diving into the recipe, let’s clarify a quick question that might be on your mind: What’s the difference between Sago and Tapioca?Sago is a type of edible starch derived from tropical palm trees, while Tapioca pearls (sabudana) come from the cassava plant. Both are white, chewy pearls that are often used in puddings and other desserts. Fun fact: Sabudana pearls are a bit larger than the typical Tapioca pearls, and they can be interchangeably used for this recipe.

A delicious mango sago

Ingredients: ½ cup sago/tapioca pearls, soaked, 1-1/2 cup mango cubes, ¾ cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp condensed milk, ¼ cup milk (adjust as needed)

Recipe: Begin by soaking ½ cup of sago/tapioca pearls in water for a minimum of 2 hours. This allows the pearls to soften and become more pliable. If you're in a rush, even 30 minutes will do the trick. Once soaked, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add in the pearls and let them cook for about 15 to 20 minutes. Stir occasionally. You’ll know it’s done when the pearls turn translucent and lose their white center. Once cooked, strain the pearls and rinse them under cold water to prevent them from sticking together.

In a blender, combine the fresh mango cubes, coconut milk, and condensed milk. Blend everything until smooth and creamy, forming a luscious mango puree. For the final assembly, take your serving glasses and start by adding half of the cooked sago pearls into each glass. Next, pour in the creamy mango puree, filling the glass halfway. Top it off with the remaining sago pearls for a perfect balance of texture and flavor.

It is also recommended to pour a little regular milk over the layered sago and mango mixture to give it a creamy finish. For an extra touch, sprinkle some mango chunks on top for a burst of flavor and color. Refrigerate your dessert for at least 1 hour to let it chill. Serve this refreshing treat cold for the perfect summer dessert or snack.

Whether you’re hosting a get-together, treating yourself after a long day, or simply satisfying that sweet craving, this refreshing dessert is a must-try. It's easy to make, bursting with flavor, and sure to be a crowd-pleaser. So, what are you waiting for?