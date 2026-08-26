Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! A sweet renaissance: Chefs are giving the Prophet’s favourite fruit a modern twist

Traditionally eaten whole, the date is having its culinary moment this Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating the Prophet’s birthday. Chefs and home cooks are looking at the fruit through a contemporary lens, from Indo-Arabic fusion and French-inspired pastries to artisanal frozen treats. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! A sweet renaissance (shutterstock)

Mumbai-based home Chef Abida Rizvi shares, “Earlier, dates were mostly chopped into halwas or rolled into laddoos. Today, it’s the hero of the plate.” Her stuffed dates, filled with rich khoya, pistachios, cardamom, and honey drizzle, turn the date into a sophisticated party appetiser.



The Modern Bakery Glow-Up

For Chef Shavez Ahmad, Faculty of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, the fruit offers endless possibilities in modern baking and confectionery. "Dates work beautifully as a natural sweetener, filling, and flavour component," he says. His contemporary spin? A luxurious date caramel, made by blending softened dates with cream, butter, and a pinch of sea salt—perfect for drizzling over tarts, brownies, and cheesecakes. He also champions date-and-pistachio truffles, fusing date paste with roasted nuts and dark chocolate for a rich Indo-Arabic bite.



