This fun shaved fruit chaat recipe will melt all your summer woes away

Believe it or not, fruits aren't for everyone. You're either someone who thrives on the concept of a sweet breakfast and nature's vitamin-packed punches of hydration and goodness — or you literally don't remember the last time you voluntarily ate a fruit. But this innovative shaved fruit chaat recipe is sure to have both sides unite. Fun, frothy and unlike any other fruit chaat you've ever tried, give this one a shot right away! Shaved fruit chaat recipe to melt away your summer woes

Shaved fruit chaat

Ingredients: Peeled orange - 1, cut watermelon - 1 cup, peeled mango - 1, cut pineapple - 1 cup, cut papaya - 1 cup, peeled peach - 1, honey - 1tbsp, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt to taste, lemon wedges - 4, mint leaves

Method: Place all the fruits in the freezer for a minimum of 7 to 8 hours, or ideally overnight. Once you're ready to start making the fruit chaat, take the frozen fruits out of the freezer and grate each fruit into separate bowls. After grating each one, store it in the refrigerator to prevent it from melting while you work on the others. For presentation, drizzle some honey into a chilled serving glass, then layer the shaved fruits whimsically. Sprinkle a mix of chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, and salt over the top. Finish with a garnish of lemon wedges and mint leaves.

Now while this recipe can absolutely be recreated with packaged frozen fruits, nothing quite seals the deal when it comes to the juices of fresh fruits. You may also add or swap out any of the listed fruits for personal favourites — the only rule of thumb to keep in mind is to make sure that the fruit chunks are sizeable so that they can be grated with ease once out of the freezer.

(recipe from Naturally Nidhi)

Are you throwing your fruit stash into the freezer yet?