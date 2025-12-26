Have you ever tried fresh green garlic? This zesty hare lehsun ki sabzi is perfect for slow, cold afternoons (Photo: Tarla Dalal)

Only available for a short season, its flavour is quite unique — milder than raw garlic but far more aromatic than the dried cloves we use round the year. Its gentle heat helps warm the body from within, making it especially comforting during colder months. Prized for its digestive ease and the gentle ability to awaken the appetite, this can taste as indulgent or as rustic as you need it to be.

Now no one loves a piping hot, crispy paratha more than us, but for this winter special, it doesn't get better than a hot roti right off the tawa, smeared with ghee.

Now for those whose taste buds are already acquainted with hara lehsun and it's earthy preparation, we're positive you need no convincing. Follow the recipe below.