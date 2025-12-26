This zesty hare lehsun ki sabzi is perfect for slow, cold afternoons
Sometimes, nothing gets the taste buds harder than going back to basics
Have you ever tried fresh green garlic?
Only available for a short season, its flavour is quite unique — milder than raw garlic but far more aromatic than the dried cloves we use round the year. Its gentle heat helps warm the body from within, making it especially comforting during colder months. Prized for its digestive ease and the gentle ability to awaken the appetite, this can taste as indulgent or as rustic as you need it to be.
Now no one loves a piping hot, crispy paratha more than us, but for this winter special, it doesn't get better than a hot roti right off the tawa, smeared with ghee.
Now for those whose taste buds are already acquainted with hara lehsun and it's earthy preparation, we're positive you need no convincing. Follow the recipe below.
Hare lehsun ki sabzi
Ingredients: Green garlic - 200gms (washed and chopped), ghee - 1tbsp, jeera - 1tsp, hing - 1/4tsp, red chilli powder - 1tbsp, haldi - 1/2tsp, salt - 1tsp coriander powder - 1tsp
Method: Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat and add the jeera and a pinch of hing, letting them crackle and release their aroma. Add the finely chopped green garlic and sauté well until it softens and turns fragrant. Sprinkle in red chilli powder, haldi, salt and coriander powder, mixing thoroughly so the spices coat the garlic evenly. Cover the pan with a lid and let the sabzi cook gently, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is tender and well cooked. Serve hot, ideally with fresh ragi rotis for a comforting winter meal.
(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)
This one's easily among the most wholesome recipes you'll be adding to your rotation of winter special lunches — and that's on fact.