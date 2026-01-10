You're truly blessed with steely willpower, if the nail-biting cold doesn't have you splurging on regular junk food orders to keep that gut and dopamine fed. Spicy and sticky Japchae, for wholesome evening snacking (Photo: The Kitchn)

Now while we agree it's hard to stay off that overloaded plate of hakka noodles being tossed up by the vendor across the street, let alone enter the kitchen to whip up something from scratch, this Japchae deserves the special attention it's asking of you. All the way from Korea, the Japchae is glassy, saucy and dunked in tangy flavours - not to forget the generous veggies folded in for maximum bite. And for the health-conscious lot, the suggested noodles are also gluten-free, making this recipe every bit worth the extra effort.

Japchae Ingredients: Sweet potato noodles (or any gluten-free noodles) - 1/3 pack, soy sauce - 2 to 3tbsps, oyster sauce, sesame oil - 1tbsp, brown sugar - 1tbsp, finely chopped garlic cloves - 1, black pepper to taste (preferably freshly crushed), cooking oil - 1tbsp, chopped medium onion - 1, chopped bell peppers - 1/2 cup, julienned or sliced carrots - 1/2 cup, sesame seeds for garnishing - 1tsp

Method: While any gluten-free noodles will work for this recipe, sweet potato noodles add an extra layer of some savoury-sweet kick to every bite. In a bowl, mix soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, chopped garlic, and crushed black pepper. Boil the sweet potato noodles as per package instructions. Drain and keep aside. Heat oil in a pan and add onion, bell peppers, and carrots. Saute on high heat until lightly browned but still crunchy. Add the boiled noodles to the pan. Pour in the prepared sauce and toss well until everything is evenly coated. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes on high heat. Serve hot and finish with sesame seeds.

(recipe from Mahima Dhoot)