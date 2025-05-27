Ker Sangri is now GI-tagged. And the world is finally noticing

Rajasthan’s famous dish Ker Sangri has received a Geographical Indication or GI tag. This means it is now officially recognised as a special product that comes from a specific region and follows traditional ways of preparation. But what it is? Ker Sangri has received a Geographical Indication or GI tag

Ker Sangri is made using two desert plants. The Ker is a small berry, while Sangri is a bean that grows on the Khejri tree. These ingredients grow naturally in the dry and sandy lands of the Thar Desert.

In the past, people used them during times of drought when fresh vegetables were hard to find. What started as a survival food has now become a celebrated delicacy.

A tag that protects both tradition and people

The GI tag protects the identity of Ker Sangri. It means that only products made in Rajasthan using the local method can be called by this name. This helps stop fake or poor-quality versions from entering the market. It also supports local farmers and cooks by making sure they are fairly paid for their work.

Preparing Ker Sangri is a careful and slow process. The Ker berries are often handpicked before animals like goats or camels can reach them. They taste bitter when raw but become delicious after being soaked, boiled, and cooked with Sangri, curd, red chillies, and spices. The final dish is tangy, spicy and full of earthy flavour.

More than just a dish, it is a way of life

Ker Sangri is not just tasty but also healthy. It is high in fibre, low in fat and rich in nutrients. People in Rajasthan usually eat it with bajra roti and ghee, making it a filling and balanced meal. The Sangri bean grows on the Khejri tree, which is sacred in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community has protected this tree for hundreds of years and considers it a symbol of life.

Thanks to the GI tag, Ker Sangri now stands beside other well-known Indian foods that are linked to their home regions.

Darjeeling tea was the first product in India to get a GI tag in 2004 and is known for its special aroma and light taste. Alphonso mangoes from Maharashtra, famous for their sweet and rich flavour, were awarded the GI tag in 2018. Bikaneri Bhujia, a crispy and spicy snack from Bikaner, Rajasthan, received its GI tag in 2008. Other notable GI-tagged foods include Kashmiri saffron, prized for its deep colour and strong aroma, which was granted the GI tag in 2020. Manipuri black rice, known for its rich nutrients and beautiful purple colour, earned its GI status in 2020.