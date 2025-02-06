Late-night munchies? This peanut butter Maggi with a crispy paneer katsu is about to be your newest go-to!

There’s something deeply comforting about a bowl of Maggi at night. It’s warm, quick, and effortlessly satisfying — a dish that never fails to lift your mood. But what if you could take this humble favourite and give it a gourmet twist? Enter spicy peanut butter Maggi with crispy paneer katsu, a fusion of flavours and textures that turns your midnight snack into a restaurant-worthy meal. Peanut Maggi with Paneer Katsu

The star of this dish is the rich, nutty sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, and Maggi masala, adding layers of umami with a spicy kick. A splash of fresh cream makes the noodles luxuriously silky, while crispy paneer katsu brings in the perfect crunch. The best part? You don’t need fancy ingredients, just pantry staples and a little creativity. Here's the recipe, courtesy of Nid's Lid.

Ingredients you'll need

For sauce mix: 2 tbsp peanut butter, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 2 Maggi masala packets, ½ tbsp Schezwan ketchup, 1 tbsp red chilli powder

For Maggi: ½ cup fresh cream, 1 tsp oil, 1 tsp garlic (chopped), 1 tsp ginger (grated)

For paneer katsu: paneer slices, ½ cup maida (all-purpose flour), breadcrumbs (for coating), water (to make a slurry), oil (for shallow frying)

Here's how to make it

Start by preparing the sauce — mix peanut butter, soy sauce, Maggi masala, Schezwan ketchup, and red chilli powder into a smooth paste. Boil the Maggi until 70% cooked, drain, and set aside. In a pan, heat oil, saute garlic and ginger, then stir in the sauce. Toss in the noodles, add cream, and let everything meld into a rich, flavorful mix.

For the paneer katsu, slice paneer into even pieces, dip them in a maida slurry, coat them with breadcrumbs, and shallow fry until golden and crispy. To serve, plate the Maggi, top with paneer katsu, drizzle with chilli oil, and garnish with spring onions.

The result? A dish that’s indulgent, comforting, and full of bold flavours. Whether it’s a weekend treat or a late-night craving, this fusion twist on Maggi is a must-try. One bite, and you’ll never look at instant noodles the same way again!