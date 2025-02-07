Love momo but need a diet-friendly option? Here’s a guilt-free, cabbage-based jhol momo recipe dressed to impress

Jhol momo, with delicate dumplings soaked in a flavorful, spicy broth, are a perfect comfort food — especially when you're craving something that nourishes the soul more than body. But who said you had to pick? While traditional jhol momo can be heavy with cream and flour, the healthy version will not only satisfy your taste buds but also leave you feeling light. This recipe is a delight full of rich flavours but fewer calories. Inspired by Saista Shaikh of @planes_to_plates, this dish is perfect for those times when you need a bit of warmth and comfort. Jhol momo

Ingredients (serves 2)

For the cabbage wraps, you’ll need 7 to 8 cabbage leaves. For the filling, gather 150g minced chicken, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tsp minced ginger, 2 tbsp light soy sauce, and salt to taste. For the jhol gravy, you'll need ½ tsp jeera (cumin seeds), ¼ tsp black peppercorns, 6 to 7 garlic cloves, ½ inch ginger piece (sliced), 1 small onion (diced), 4 to 5 soaked red chillies, 1 medium tomato (diced), a handful of coriander stems, 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (for colour), 2 tbsp roasted peanuts, 1 tbsp roasted white sesame seeds, salt to taste, and 1 tbsp lemon juice.

Instructions

To prepare the cabbage wraps, carefully pluck 7-8 cabbage leaves, making sure not to tear them. In a pot of boiling water, add a pinch of salt and blanch the cabbage leaves for about 5-6 minutes. Once softened, remove the leaves and set them aside to drain completely.

For the filling, combine 150g minced chicken, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1 tsp minced ginger, 2 tbsp light soy sauce, and salt to taste in a bowl. Mix everything thoroughly. No need to cook the chicken beforehand — the steaming process will cook it perfectly inside the cabbage wraps.

To make the jhol gravy, heat a little oil in a pan and sauté ½ tsp jeera and ¼ tsp black peppercorns until fragrant. Add 6 to 7 garlic cloves, ½ inch ginger, and 1 small diced onion, cooking for a minute. Then, add 4 to 5 soaked red chillies, 1 medium diced tomato, a handful of coriander stems, 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder, and salt. Stir and cook until the tomatoes soften and break down into a thick mixture.

Next, blend 2 tbsp roasted peanuts and 1 tbsp roasted white sesame seeds in a food processor or blender. Add the cooked onion-tomato mixture to the blender along with ½ cup of water and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture back into the pan, add 1 more cup of water, and check the consistency — it should be thick and hearty. Bring the gravy to a boil, then remove from heat. Add 1 tbsp lemon juice and stir well.

To assemble the momo, take a cabbage leaf and place about 1 tablespoon of the chicken filling in the centre. Gently roll the leaf around the filling, ensuring the opening is at the bottom. Grease your steamer and arrange the cabbage rolls inside, making sure the open ends are facing downward. Steam the momo for 8 to 10 minutes until they are cooked through.

Once steamed, carefully cut the momo in half and place them in a bowl. Pour the hot jhol gravy over the top, letting the broth soak into the cabbage rolls. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander or spring onions and a drizzle of chilli oil for that extra touch of warmth and spice.

Enjoy these soul-satisfying jhol momo that heal not just your body but your spirit too. Perfect for chilly evenings, this recipe is a wonderful reminder that food can nourish in the most comforting ways.